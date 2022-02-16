Emily in Paris star Lily Collins' new Netflix thriller is set to be our next obsession Lily will star in Windfall alongside Jason Segal and Jesse Plemons

Fresh off the back of Emily in Paris season two, Lily Collins is turning to film and her latest movie is set to be our next obsession.

The movie, titled Windfall, is described as a "Hitcockian thriller" but there's definitely some dark wit to script as well, judging by trailer. Here's all you need to know…

What is Netflix's Windfall about?

As the trailer outlines, Windfall tells the story of a tech billionaire and his wife who arrive to their sprawling holiday mansion only to discover that it's being robbed by a lone burglar. The story then gets more complicated when they realise that the robber is after money, but also has a personal resentment against the billionaire.

The robber can be heard saying: "You owe a debt to hell of a lot more people than just me", in one moment, and in another: "You have everything and I have nothing." Consider us intrigued!

The new film stars Jesse Plemons, Lily Collins and Jason Segel

Who stars in Netflix's Windfall?

The movie has a great cast. Jesse Plemons and Lily Collins lead the way as the married couple who take a trip to their gorgeous vacation home. The husband, played by Jesse, is a tech billionaire, but not much is known about Lily's character.

Lily is already known and adored to a Netflix audience thanks to her part in Emily in Paris. Meanwhile, Jesse Plemons more recently starred in the streaming platform's film, The Power of the Dog, which has swept the 2022 award season.

The robber they find in their home is played by Jason Segel, who is perhaps best-known for his comedic roles in titles such as How I Met Your Mother, I Love You Man and Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

Lily Collins in Windfall

What has Lily Collins said about her role in Netflix's Windfall?

Emily expressed her excitement about the upcoming movie on her Instagram after wrapping. Sharing some images from on set, she wrote in the caption: "I've never been part of something so intimate, collaborative and freeing.

"This brilliant script by Justin Lader and Andrew Kevin Walker provided me the opportunity to take ownership over a completely different character than any I've ever played before.

"Windfall was imagined, created, and finished during quarantine and I couldn't be prouder of our incredible crew for all the countless hours of hard work, safety and determination to make this labor of love a reality.

Of her being cast, Emily said: "[Director Charlie McDowell] made me sweat for a little while," said the 'Emily in Paris' star. "I didn't know if I was going to be involved, and honestly, it was not written for me, so it was definitely a part that they conceptualized and then treated it as such in terms of me being an actress that was vying for a role."

