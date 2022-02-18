Call the Midwife: what is the future of the show following devastating series finale? The BBC programme is set to air its most dramatic finale yet

Call the Midwife is set to air perhaps the most dramatic episode yet this weekend as series 11 comes to a conclusion.

Last week, fans were left horrified by the penultimate episode after a terrifying train crash left two beloved characters unconscious.

Stars of the show have even been revealing their emotions about the finale. But what will it mean for the show's future if the worst happens?

Episode seven saw Dr Patrick Turner (played by Stephen McGann) and Sister Julienne (played by Jenny Agutter) left unconscious following the crash, with many viewers at home fearful of what's ahead.

Call the Midwife will look very different if Patrick and Sister Julienne don't make it through. For starters, Patrick's son Timothy will be heartbroken to lose his dad and will miss out of the opportunity of going into practice together. Not only that, Timothy will no doubt live with the regret that he and his dad argued before the tragic crash.

The photo from the final episode made fans very stressed

In a preview clip ahead of the finale, Timothy can be heard stating to his mum Shelagh (Laura Main): "Mum, Dad and I weren't speaking," before she replies: "That can't be helped now."

In addition, Nonnatus House certainly won't be the same without Sister Julienne there to lend her expertise. The character has been present throughout the entire show's run, and is often the one people turn to for help and words of advice.

There's been no hint that Stephen and Jenny are departing from their roles on Call the Midwife, but these changes to cast are usually kept firmly under wraps. So we'll have to wait and see…

Will Timothy's dad make it out alive?

It's not just fans who have been scared about what's ahead in the final episode, the stars themselves have been speaking out about the "shocking" episode ahead.

Georgie Glen, who plays Miss Higgins in the series, revealed on Lorraine that this weekend's episode has "repercussions throughout" for the residents of the Nonnatus House.

Meanwhile, Max MacMillan, who plays Timothy Turner, previously tweeted ahead of the penultimate episode: "This whole series was absolutely fantastic, but these next two upcoming episodes of #callthemidwife are the ones I'm the most excited I’ve EVER been for people to see.

Georgie Glen said she read the script and was "shocked"

"I'm standing by this, in all ten years of doing this show this series was by far the most physically and mentally exhausting and challenging it's ever been, in such a rewarding way. Equally excited and terrified for people to see it."

Despite there being a possibility that two beloved characters might be killed off, the show isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The drama's creator, Heidi Thomas, has revealed the beloved period drama is likely to finish when the story reaches the mid-seventies.

It means the series will be on air until at least 2024, taking the show up to 13 seasons. Not only that, but BBC bosses have also confirmed that each series will also come with a Christmas special.

