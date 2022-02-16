Call the Midwife's Stephen McGann reveals heartbreaking link to beloved character's death The couple have been married for 31 years

Call the Midwife star Stephen McGann has revealed the heartbreaking connection between Nurse Barbara's tragic death and his wife Heidi Thomas, who is the show's writer and creator.

The actor recently revealed that his wife contracted sepsis in the late 1990s, an experience that indirectly influenced Barbara's storyline and was also one of the "most significant" moments of his life.

Writing in The Times, Stephen detailed the frightening experience. "When Heidi caught sepsis [in 1998], it clarified everything," he said. "There was a point where she got wheeled away for more checks and I went to the loo and sobbed like a baby."

"At that moment I realised how quickly life can change. When she got better, nothing was the same again. It was probably one of the most significant points of my life. I don’t know how I got so lucky."

Heidi's traumatic experience indirectly influenced Barbara's storyline

Explaining how Heidi's illness influenced her writing for the BBC show, Stephen said: "Heidi didn’t directly relate the story to us when she wrote sepsis into Call the Midwife [in series seven, broadcast in 2018]. What’s wonderful about a writer like her is that life experiences percolate through the system."

The actor went on to describe how the couple's private conversations can sometimes work their way into the script in some form. "We might have a disagreement and it will turn up in a script," he said. "But it’s not always our personal experiences."

"Lucille’s black eye in this year’s Christmas special was a news story Heidi had banked from years ago. She just cares about other people, particularly that generation of silenced women."

Heidi and Stephen have been married for 31 years

The talented couple tied the knot in 1990, but Stephen fell in love with the writer years earlier. They first met in the mid-1980s when Stephen auditioned for a play that Heidi had written. "By the time I left the room I was madly in love," he said.

"Years later we were talking about love at first sight, saying what an idiotic theory it is. Then we realised that had happened to us," he added.

