Peaky Blinders creator reveals huge news about the show ending - get details Is this the end for the Shelby gang?

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has revealed some huge news about the ending of the show - and fans will be gutted!

MORE: Squid Game Halloween costume ideas for 2021: Here's how to recreate the look

The popular BBC crime drama will end with a feature length film which will begin shooting in Birmingham in 2023, according to NME.com.

Steven spoke to Variety about the film, saying: “That will probably be the sort of the end of the road for Peaky Blinders as we know it.”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you caught up with season five yet?

He also confirmed the possibility of spin-offs related to the show, which he has spoken about on previous occasions, telling Birmingham Mail in April: "It will go on in another form, which will be the film, and beyond that we want to keep the world going,

"In other words, the story of Small Heath and the Shelby family will continue on. I want to keep it going until… whenever."

MORE: Did you know Downton Abbey's Mrs Hughes actress Phyllis Logan's husband once appeared in the show?

MORE: Amanda Owen talks filming 'brutal' new series of Our Yorkshire Farm

However, speaking to Variety, Steven suggested that he might not be a part of any future spin offs of the series, saying he would "pass on the baton".

Shooting for the Peaky Blinders film will begin in 2022

What is Peaky Blinders about?

Peaky Blinders is set in the 1900s with the first series beginning at the end of the First World War. The show follows the Shelby family, a gangster group led by the ambitious and cunning Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy), as they aim to build an empire.

The crime drama is loosely based on the real-life Peaky Blinders, a notorious Birmingham gang involved in gambling, robbery and violence in the 1890s.

MORE: Ted Lasso viewers spot major moment foreshadowing finale twist

Cillian Murphy stars alongside Paul Anderson who plays as Arthur Shelby, Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons and Joe Cole as John Shelby. The cast also includes Finn Cole as Michael Gray and Sophie Rundle, who portrays Ada Shelby, and the late Helen McCrory who played Polly Gray before her sad death earlier this year.

Helen McCrory, who plays Polly, sadly passed away earlier this year

Peaky Blinders first aired in 2013 on BBC Two and since then has won multiple awards, including a BAFTA. The show has amassed a legion of fans over the past eight years, all eagerly waiting for the release of the upcoming sixth and final season.

Filming for the new series wrapped in June of this year, so we can hopefully expect the final series to air towards the end of this year.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.