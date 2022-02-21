Call the Midwife star Helen George's bold home to raise children Wren and Lark The actress has two children

Call the Midwife star Helen George and her partner Jack Ashton have created a beautiful family home to raise their two daughters, Wren and Lark.

The couple moved into the property back in 2020 when Helen shared pictures of a removal van and wrote: "Exhausted after our house move. We literally couldn’t have done it without @davisandmac, the nicest guys!" Since then, they have decorated the interiors with bright colours and vintage furniture. Take a tour of the inside and the outside of the stunning property…

Helen George's kitchen

Helen baked a gingerbread house with Wren over the festive season, and although the cream kitchen worktops are covered with flour and dough, it's clear that the space is beautiful. There are white cabinets with gold handles and marble-effect herringbone splashback tiles, while a black toaster and cream retro radio can be seen on the side.

Helen George's living room

Helen's living room features a bright yellow velvet sofa where she cuddled up for a PJ party with Wren. It is topped with colour-clashing scatter cushions including a giant yellow and green pineapple as well as pink embroidered and leopard print designs. In the background, a shelf appears to hold a selection of drinks next to the fireplace.

Posing for a photo ahead of her appearance on The One Show, Helen stood in front of a black and cream fireplace with festive garlands draped across the mantelpiece and a black peacock fireguard in front. The walls are a soft yellow and there is a photo of giraffes hanging on the wall.

Helen George's bedroom

Helen and Jack's bedroom appears to be painted a muted green with lots of family artwork decorating the walls. Sharing a photo of her wooden chest of drawers, she wrote: "Loving our new bedroom chest. Cheap as chips from an auction and surrounded by Jack’s Dad’s art." Two doors on either side look like built-in wardrobes for the pair.

Helen George's front door

Helen gave her front entrance a makeover this year with a brand-new door knocker and letter box. "I didn't think I could get this excited about door furniture. Thank you @gipsy_hill_hardware," added the actress long with snaps of her new gold bird knocker and vintage letter box.

Helen George's daughter Wren's bedroom

One of the first things the couple did when moving in was making their daughter's room homely. Speaking of her removal men, she gushed: "They even set up Wren’s Dolls House." The three-story wooden design was sitting on a wooden piece of furniture, while pink and red striped wallpaper was visible in the background.

Helen George's garden

A photo of the pair on their move-in day shows a large window that overlooks the garden, where Helen's grey rattan outdoor furniture was ready to be assembled.

