Death in Paradise star Ben Miller shares major update on Professor T season two 

Death in Paradise star Ben Miller has announced some very exciting news about his hit show, Professor T, and we’re so excited to find out more!

The actor shared a snap of himself on a Zoom chat with the cast of the hit ITV show, and revealed that they had all completed their first read-through ahead of filming. Does that mean we’re getting new episodes soon?

He captioned the post: "And we’re off! First read-through of series two of Professor T this morning. Put it this way, we won’t be short of bizarre fantasy sequences. Or baffling crimes. Or a Gordian knot of character backstories."

Fans of the show were thrilled, with one writing: "So excited to hear this!!!!!! Prof T is back baby," while another added: "So excited for Series 2! Loved the fantasy sequences in S1 (rooftop dancing, spaghetti, bubbles, and teapots were my faves, oh and the cheerleaders). Really want to know more about Professor T's backstory. Hope the music is as good in S2 as in S1. Just love the show!" A third person posted: "Sounds very intriguing cannot wait to watch."

We can't wait for it to be back

Chatting about his love for the show to HELLO!, Ben previously explained: "This series has really, really clever crimes, but I also think the great advantage of it is that every one of those main characters could have their own series, they're all really fully formed.

"And to be able to play a character who is as out there as he is - I’m hoping that to begin with, as an audience watching you think, ‘Oh my God, who is this guy? What a prick’, then you slowly sort of start to understand what's going on inside him and then the penny drops that this is somebody who you really want to give a hug to, although he would hate being hugged!"

