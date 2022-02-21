Death in Paradise fans share theory on new character - and we’re intrigued Is there more to Darlene than what meets the eye?

Death in Paradise season 11 has almost come to an end, with the final episode airing on Friday - and we have seen plenty of changes throughout the last few episodes, including Florence leaving St Marie, Naomi being made sergeant and Darlene joining the team. However, fans have taken to Twitter to share their theories about Darlene, as many believe that there is more to her than what meets the eye…

Taking to social media following episode seven, one person wrote: "Am I the only one who loves Darlene, but reckon she's a criminal mastermind working under the nose of the police as a stunning misdirection because no one would ever suspect the admin," while another replied: "You might have something there."

However, other people had different ideas, with one writing: "My money is on Darlene replacing Selwyn as the new police commissioner. She has a complete mastery of all police procedures without requiring any training," while another tweeted: "#deathinparadise 'Admin' Darlene seems to be doing some pretty good detective work for someone so unqualified."

Do you think there is more to Darlene?

The show has once again been a hit with viewers, and was confirmed to be returning for season 12 back in early 2021, with producer Tim Keyes saying: "We are hugely proud of series ten and delighted we’ll be heading back to Saint Marie to continue the story. Our amazing cast and crew have delivered against the odds this year and we can’t wait to get going again - we’ve got huge plans for the future, with lots of surprises to come."

Joint Managing Director of Red Planet Pictures Belinda Campbell added: "We’re delighted that Death In Paradise has been recommissioned for two more series."

