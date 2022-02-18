Death in Paradise star Tahj Miles teases 'completely different' season finale

Death in Paradise season 11 is coming to a close following episode seven, which saw Neville and his team uncover the mystery of how a musician was killed by a shot in the dark. With the finale just one week away, Tahj Miles, who plays Marlon, opened up about what to expect…

Chatting to HELLO!, he admitted that the finale is "really, really, really good". He continued: "When all of us read it, the murder investigation itself is completely different and has never been done in a show before, in the way we find out who does it is nuts as well. There's a lot of firsts that you've never seen in the show before… It's really good, it's really exciting."

WATCH: Tahj talks the season finale

The star remained tight-lipped about his future ahead of season 12 though, joking: "I don't know anything about the next season, I'd love to tell you but I'm the wrong person to ask! I've got some ideas but I don't know!"

Tahj opened up about the season finale

Since fans were disappointed when Florence left St Marie, leaving behind any chance of a romance with Neville Parker, many have been hoping to see romance blossom with Naomi and Marlon instead. Chatting about Neville trying to find love, and whether Marlon will follow in his footsteps, he said: "Marlon is really really cheeky, I feel like if anyone is in any sort of romance in the office, he'd want to be involved… anything that has flourished while he was there, he's part of it and he'd have to be involved.

"It's a yes and a no kind of answer, I think he would find romance in the island, there's probably a lot of beautiful women in St Marie but who? It is in the office, I'm not too sure, is it out of the office, could girls be a distraction for his new job?"

