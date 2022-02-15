Death in Paradise star Élizabeth Bourgine talks whether she will ever leave show Are you enjoying season 11 so far?

Although Death in Paradise has gotten through several different detectives, sergeants and police officers over the years, there is one character who has been on the show since day one. Élizabeth Bourgine has played Catherine Bordey on the series for 11 seasons now, but will she ever call it a day? Find out what Élizabeth had to say…

Chatting to HELLO! for Under the Palms, our exclusive chat about the beloved show, she admitted that she has no plans to leave. "I think Catherine has to stay. She’s the heart of the village, you know? Anything can happen and she will be there, she’ll see it and put the pieces together… She loves the people, she loves her island, she can’t leave the show!"

The star continued: "I love Catherine because she’s smart, she’s a lady over 50 like you’d dream one to be! She is the mother, she’s caring, but she’s a sexy woman too, she loves life, she loves men, she loves caring for everybody who has problems… I love her very much."

Fan love for Catherine is evident on social media, as fans were displeased when Catherine didn’t make an appearance in the latest episode. A joke account for Harry the lizard tweeted: "But seriously @deathinparadise - what’s with leaving Catherine and me out AGAIN?!

"If we’re not back for the last two episodes I think we’re going to have to seriously think about this spin-off idea again," to which a fan replied: "An episode without your good self and Catherine just isn't right! And I wanted to hear Izzy apologise for trashing the sacred place last week that's your home! Have you recovered yet, Harry? Hope to see yourself and Catherine in next week's episode."

