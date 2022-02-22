Chicago Fire announces new cast member ahead of season ten return There will be a new a face at Firehouse 51!

Chicago Fire is set to return to screens this week - and we couldn't be more excited to catch up with our favorite Windy City firefighters.

However, things could potentially look a little different in the coming weeks as it's been revealed that a brand recruit will be joining the Firehouse 51 team. Caitlin Carver is set to star as a new team member who could potentially shake things up on the NBC show. Want to know more about the actress and her character? Find out everything you need to know here...

The 29-year-old actress, best known for her roles in Dear White People and The Fosters, is set to make her debut as a new paramedic named Emma in an episode of the firefighter drama, which is set to air in April.

She will recur throughout the remainder of season ten, suggesting that she could potentially play an important role as the rest of the season unfolds. At the moment, there are no details on her character's backstory or where she will fit in on the team, but it's possible that she could fill in for one of the medic roles at Ambulance 61.

Caitlin Carver will play a new paramedic named Emma on Chicago Fire

The show has seen many paramedics come and go over the last few years, with the likes of Lucifer star Lauren German's Leslie Shay and Monica Raymund's Gabby Dawson among them. Those that have also occupied the role before departing include Peter Mills, Allison Rafferty, Jessica' Chili' Chilton, Jimmy Borrelli, Emily Foster, and Gianna Mackey.

Caitlin may be a familiar face to regular TV watchers, as she has also held guest spots on NCIS, S.W.A.T., Glee, Nashville and Parks and Recreation, among others. Her film credits include Paper Towns and I, Tonya.

This season of Chicago Fire has seen several major changes to the cast line-up. While original star Matthew Casey, played by Jesse Spencer, departed the series in the show's milestone 200th episode back in October, the show has also welcomed new recruit Jason Pelham, played by Brett Dalton - and reintroduced viewers to Wendy Seager's Andy Allo.

Andy made her return to the show following Jesse's exit in an episode that saw her team up with Taylor Kinney's character Kelly Severide. Recently, fans were left worried about the future of Severide's relationship with fiance Stella Kidd after Andy made it obvious that she was attracted to him.

