New Chicago Fire behind the scenes photo teases major character return - and fans are divided The NBC drama will be back on Wednesday 23 February

Chicago Fire has teased that a major character will be returning later in season ten - and fans are not quite sure how they feel about it!

While the show is currently taking a break from screens due to the Winter Olympics, the cast and crew are continuing to film the next block of episodes for season ten in the meantime. Taking to Instagram this week, Randy Flager, who stars as Harold Capp on the firefighter drama, shared a photo of himself and several other cast members enjoying some downtime between takes.

In the snap, which Randy captioned "Go @TeamUSA!" to show the drama's support for the American athletes competing in the sporting event, cast members, including Miranda Rae Mayo, Joe Minoso and Tony Ferraris, can be seen alongside another star who has been absent from the show for a while - Andy Allo.

The inclusion of the Lieutenant Wendy Seager actress could hint at some interesting developments for the rest of the season as it suggests that her character will be returning for more episodes.

Andy, who is also known for her roles in the movie Pitch Perfect 3 and the sci-fi series Upload, first appeared in season eight of the NBC drama in a recurring role. However, she starred in just eight episodes before her character was written out.

She made a return to Firehouse 51 at the start of season ten for an episode that saw her team up with Taylor Kinney's character Kelly Severide following the departure of Jesse Spencer's Captain Matt Casey.

Viewers were left worried for the future of Kelly and Miranda's character Stella's relationship after Wendy made it obvious that she was attracted to Kelly. In one recent episode, the two grabbed drinks together after work and could be seen flirting, although this did not lead to anything.

Taking to the comment section on Randy's post, one fan said: "OMGGGG SEAGER IS BACKK," while another added: "Why is Seager there? I can see trouble!". A third simply wrote: "Seager!!!" alongside a series of crying face emojis, no doubt worried about what Wendy's return could spell for Stellaride.

What do you think? Viewers will have to wait and see when Chicago Fire returns to screens on Wednesday 23 February 2022, alongside sister shows Chicago Med and Chicago PD.

