All we know about remainder of Chicago PD series nine following setbacks The NBC show has faced some trouble in recent weeks…

Fans of Chicago PD have been loving series nine since it returned in late 2021, but were naturally disappointed when it went on its usual break to make way for the holidays.

MORE: Chicago Fire renewal update as fans fear show has been canceled

But it seems even with the festivities out the way, One Chicago's return to the screen hasn't been as smooth sailing as normal. There are a number of reasons that explain the setbacks – here's everything you need to know about its return to screens below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chicago PD releases teaser for season nine

When is series nine of Chicago PD returning?

Series nine of Chicago PD returned after the New Year but fans were shocked when, at the end of the month, One Chicago announced another break. "We're off for a bit, but all your favorite episodes are streaming now," they tweeted, meaning Wednesday's on NBC began to look rather different.

However, there's good news because a return date has been announced. According to the One Chicago Centre, Chicago PD season nine will resume in its usual timeslot on Wednesday 23 February on NBC.

MORE: New Chicago Fire behind the scenes photo teases major character return - and fans are divided

MORE: David Eigenberg's real-life hearing loss inspired Sex And The City spin-off

Season nine had a holiday break but then suffered COVID-19 setbacks

Why was series nine of Chicago PD delayed?

The Chicago franchise was delayed partly due to the Winter Olympics, which are taking place in Beijing over the course of February and airing on NBC. The hit franchise will return after the closing ceremony, with episode 13 of Chicago Med at 8/7c and then Fire, and PD.

However, it's not just the Winter Olympics that caused disruptions in the Chicago PD machine. Last month, Deadline reported that various crew members on the production team had tested positive for COVID-19 following the surge of the Omicron variant. The outlet said there were "a couple of dozen," positive tests from crew and cast members.

MORE: Taylor Kinney sparks mixed reaction with new Chicago Fire photo and season ten update

Season nine continues at the end of February

What can fans expect from the rest of Chicago PD series nine?

When Chicago PD returns, fans are hoping for some answers. According to TV Line, Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Jay Halstead, and his on-screen love interest, Hailey Upton, played by Tracy Spiridakos are set to face "bumps and hurdles" in the new episodes that will cause problems in their personal and professional lives.

Meanwhile, audiences will also see more of Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) as they take their relationship to the next level.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.