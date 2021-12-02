Miranda Rae Mayo to reunite with former Chicago Fire star for a new movie Fans can't contain their excitement!

Chicago Fire star Miranda Rae Mayo has just landed herself an exciting new project away from the NBC show - and it will see her reunite with one of her former co-stars!

The 30-year-old actress, who has played lieutenant Stella Kidd on the NBC firefighter drama since 2016, is set to appear in a new dark comedy film Daddy alongside Yuriy Sardarov, who played firefighter Brian 'Otis' Zvonecek up until season eight.

WATCH: Miranda plays lieutenant Stella Kidd on the NBC firefighter drama

Taking to Instagram, Miranda shared a screenshot of the Deadline report announcing the news and wrote: "Reunited and it feels so goooooood," while also tagging Yuriy.

The film, which is due to begin shooting in Topanga, California later this month, is "set in a dystopian society where the state has the power to determine who can and cannot father children". It follows four men as they attend a government-sanctioned retreat in the remote mountains of California where they "must prove to themselves - and each other - that they have what it takes to become fathers".

Yuriy Sardarov played firefighter Brian 'Otis' Zvonecek on the show

Miranda's followers were overjoyed and quickly rushed to the comment section on the post to share in the excitement. One said: "You and Yuriy together again. It will be fantastic." Another added: "I'm totally in!!!! Super excited for you two," while a third simply wrote: "I can't wait!!"

Other followers, however, couldn't help but wonder what the new role means for Miranda's role on Chicago Fire. The actress has been absent for much of season ten, and many fans are concerned that she could soon bow out like co-star Jesse Spencer.

"Congratulations! I just hope you keep working on CF," one fan wrote while another questioned: "Does this mean your done with Chicago Fire too?"

However, fans need not worry too much. In a recent interview, Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas confirmed that viewers will see Miranda's character back on screens "before the end of this calendar year", meaning that she will definitely be part of the show's first-ever festive episode.

