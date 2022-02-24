Grantchester star Robson Green has revealed that there a big changes in store for his character, Geordie Keating, in the upcoming seventh series.

MORE: Grantchester season seven confirms major change for Tom Brittney - details

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the actor teased that viewers can expect to see Geordie "lost" without the "safety net of family" and that he is "back to square one and almost a bachelor again".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you caught up with Grantchester season six yet?

At the end of season six, we saw Geordie and his wife Cathy's relationship start to suffer as Geordie struggled to cope with his personal demons that had haunted him since he fought in the war.

At the start of season seven, Geordie is living in the vicarage with Reverend Will Davenport, which creates an interesting relationship dynamic.

Describing Geordie's lack of confidence following his struggles with Cathy, Robson said: "He is a shadow of his former self, he’s like a fish out of water. There’s a lot of scope for odd couple behaviour – Will is definitely Jack Lemmon and Geordie is Walter Matthau.

MORE: Where is Grantchester? Explore the filming locations

MORE: Grantchester star Tom Brittney opens up about James Norton's exit

"It’s a very simple tale for Geordie, a long time ago he met the love of his life in Cathy, then he lost her and now he has to try and win her back," he added.

Geordie is living with Will in the new series

Geordie won't be the only one with romantic struggles in the new series, however, as it sounds like Will will encounter his own problems in his love life. "The one person Geordie seeks advice from, who he shouldn’t seek advice from is Will," Robson explained. "There’s a funny irony being played out throughout the series. Geordie is also giving Will relationship advice when his own marriage is falling apart."

The upcoming season will be set in the summer of 1959 while wedding season is in full swing in Cambridge.

The official synopsis reads: "As the Reverend Will Davenport unites happy couples in holy matrimony, Detective Inspective Geordie Keating is busy as ever investigating a range of local murder cases. With a new decade just around the corner, the question of what the future holds is on everyone's minds, not least Will's, but before the 50s roll over into the swinging sixties there are some crimes to solve and some life-changing decisions to be made that might change life in Grantchester forever."

Grantchester will return on Friday 11 March

The new series will also see Tom Brittney direct an episode for the first time. Speaking about making his directorial debut, the actor said: "I’m also absolutely over the moon to be given the opportunity to direct an episode this series, it’s been a life ambition of mine and I can’t wait for the audience to see it (and also I can finally order Robson about!)."

Grantchester will return to ITV on Friday 11 March.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.