Breaking Dad: viewers saying same thing about series finale Bradley Walsh and his son, Barney, star in the show

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney embarked on their last journey of the series on Monday night in Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad - and viewers are all saying the same thing.

MORE: Breaking Dad: When and where was it filmed?

The travel series follows the father and son duo as they take on various adrenaline-fuelled adventures across Europe.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What did you think of the latest series?

In the latest episode, viewers watched as the pair drove their campervan from Norway to Sweden, stopping off for some cold water swimming at an icy Norwegian river.

Fans of the series were in stitches watching Bradley wade into the river, wearing a thermal suit and red beanie while determinedly clinging on to his mug of tea.

MORE: Who is Barney Walsh's famous model girlfriend?

MORE: Bradley Walsh looks so different at the start of his career - take a look back

One person took to Twitter, writing: "Absolutely loved tonight's #BreakingDad. Was in tears with Bradley when he fell in the freezing water with his brew and still had to hold the cup," while another added: "Absolutely crying laughing. @BradleyWalsh river dipping in #BreakingDad. The mug of tea," next to a laughing crying emoji.

Viewers were in stitches while watching Bradley swim in the cold river

A third person agreed, commenting: "I'm crying watching Brad fall in the water."

Other fans were touched by the season finale, praising the heartwarming relationship between Bradley and Barney. One person wrote: "Such a lovely relationship between Brad and Barney. Had me in stitches," while another added: "Such a great programme. Always guaranteed to have a laugh and heartwarming at the same time. Would have loved to have been able to do things like this with my dad."

Fans have loved watching the father and son duo

Many fans were sad to see the last episode of the series and are already looking forward to the next instalment, which is yet to be announced by ITV. One viewer tweeted: "I will miss watching #BreakingDad. Literally spat my tea out when #BradleyWalsh went head first in the water. The best 30 mins of TV every week. Let's hope there is another series."

A second fan added: "Another fantastic episode of #Breakingdad. I will miss the laughter and joy that this programme brings. Roll on your next journey."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.