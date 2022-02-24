This Morning viewers confused after ITV programme delayed Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announced the schedule would look different

This Morning viewers were left confused on Thursday morning after the ITV programme delayed its start time by a short time to make way for an ITV news bulletin.

The magazine show, which is hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, normally starts at 10am, immediately after Lorraine – but Thursday's schedule was shifted slightly.

Instead, ITV showed an impromptu news update to report on the imminent conflict in Ukraine from Russia. Taking to social media, one person wrote: "News flash before #ThisMorning goes on air!" as a second asked: "Where's todays show? #thismorning."

Others also commented on the slight delay, and after the show began, a third tweeted: "I'm more worried about the war #thismorning," as a fourth wrote: "Oh god the #ThisMorning intro music was a bit cheery and out of place today."

As the show came on air, Holly and Phillip were quick to explain the change, telling audiences at home that they would continue to provide updates on the fast-changing situation in Europe. The presenters informed viewers there would be another update at 11 o'clock and again at midday.

This Morning's Holly and Phillip said Thursday's schedule would look different

Shortly after the update, the ITV hosts were quick to continue on with their show, welcoming Good Morning Britain anchor Kate Garraway to the This Morning sofa to discuss her most recent ITV documentary, Caring for Derek.

The new programme, which aired on Tuesday evening, documents the next phase of her husband Derek Draper's recover from COVID-19. Caring For Derek is a follow-up show to her her award-winning programme, Finding Derek.

Kate recently accompanied Derek on an 11,000-mile trip to Mexico in search of ground-breaking new medical treatment. Speaking about the visit to the specialist clinic, Kate said: "It's all come about because of the first documentary.

"This is a doctor who works in the US and he's been working for 13 years on clinical trials of this treatment and he is just at the point of waiting for approval on it and of course, 11 years ago there was no such thing as Covid so he's been looking at it for other things."

