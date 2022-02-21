Phillip Schofield makes rare comment on marriage and 'changes' in family The TV presenter was joined by his wife Steph and daughter Molly this morning

Phillip Schofield has made a rare comment about his marriage, his family and the "changes" they have faced ever since he came out as gay in 2020.

MORE: Holly Willoughby breaks silence following Eamonn Holmes' comments about Phillip Schofield

The TV presenter, who was celebrating 40 years in television on Monday, appeared on Lorraine and was joined by his wife, Steph, and their daughter, Molly, when he opened up about their relationship.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield worry about receiving angry email from viewers

Lorraine Kelly asked Phillip what his family meant to him, prompting him to respond: "Everything. Absolutely everything," he began.

"We've obviously, clearly, had changes in our lives, but I've said [before] it's always us four, but slightly different. I was with Steph and Ruby during the big storm on Friday […] but we were all together for that. That's essential.

"And Steph has been the most incredible foundation of support and rock throughout my whole career and my girls, I couldn’t be more proud of. We are a family and it works."

Steph also had some kind words to say about Phillip and the key to his hugely successful stint on the television over the years. When asked how he was so successful, she initially joked: "I don't have a clue!" before continuing: "No, I think your previous guests have hit the nail on the head.

MORE: Call the Midwife fans point out clever Easter egg in series finale

MORE: Ruth Langsford returns to social media after Eamonn Holmes' 'snub' comments

Steph and Molly appeared on This Morning

"He is genuinely interested in people and interested in, you know, he's always reading the news and keep up with everything and he's good fun."

Phillip and Steph's daughter Molly added: "I mean I've always been so proud of him but I can remember going on a school trip to see him in Dr Doolittle, and all my friends wanted to go and find him for an autograph and I can remember going myself because I felt left out!"

Phillip and Steph have remained close

The This Morning star and Steph have remained close despite no longer being together and living separately. At the time of the announcement in early 2020, the star revealed it was a huge relief to come out as gay.

He also applauded his wife and said she had been "incredible" in her support, despite acknowledging "the hurt that I am causing to my family".

"This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.