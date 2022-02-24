Kate Garraway gives heartbreaking update on how kids are 'adjusting' to home life with Derek Draper The GMB star appeared on This Morning

Kate Garraway has opened up about how her children have been adjusting to life at home recently, following Derek Draper's release from hospital last year.

The Good Morning Britain star appeared on This Morning on Thursday and revealed that it is "very tough" for her two children, Darcey, 15, and Billy, 12.

WATCH: Kate Garraway describes the emotional moment her husband Derek was able to hug their son Billy

She told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "It's incredible actually. They are very, very instinctive. They sort of know before he does, when he's flagging, they can sort of see him start to disappear.

"They also get the timing of his ability to communicate right, so both of them will say something that's happened, like Billy's recently been trying a new sport and he'll say something and then they just sort of pause and wait for Derek to say, 'Proud of you,' where as other people want to fill the gap."

She continued: 'It's very tough. Billy is 12. He can't really remember much before three or four. They have this very strong image of their dad and the things he would do and say to them and now for a long time since March 2020, he has either been absent or different. So, it's an adjustment, isn't it?"

Kate and Derek with their two children

Derek, 54, was first admitted to hospital in March 2020 after contracting coronavirus. He stayed in intensive care for months before being discharged a year later and now requires round-the-clock care at home.

The GMB presenter recently accompanied Derek on an 11,000-mile trip to Mexico in search of groundbreaking new medical treatment.

Derek was released from hospital in April 2021

Speaking about the visit on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, Kate said: "It's all come about because of the first documentary. This is a doctor who works in the US and he's been working for 13 years on clinical trials of this treatment and he is just at the point of waiting for approval on it and of course, 11 years ago there was no such thing as Covid so he's been looking at it for other things."

