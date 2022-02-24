Piers Morgan sends heartfelt message of support to Kate Garraway following documentary The former GMB star tweeted his friend

Piers Morgan has sent a heartfelt message of support to his former Good Morning Britain colleague and friend Kate Garraway after her documentary, Caring for Derek, aired on Tuesday night.

The documentary is a follow-up to the award-winning Finding Derek and provides an intimate look into Kate's home life following Derek's return from hospital.

WATCH: Kate Garraway describes emotional moment in new documentary when Derek hugs their son

After catching up on the poignant programme, the former GMB host took to Twitter to show his support for the 54-year-old. He wrote: "This was such unbelievably heart-rending television. Keep battling, Kate - you and your remarkable family are a towering testament to the power of stoicism, courage and never-give-up spirit in the face of appalling adversity. Love you all."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, reiterating Pier's sentiment. One person wrote: "This piece of journalism was by far the most heartwarming, but achingly heart-rending. You can see the love in Derek's eyes that he has for his family," while another added: "It was heartbreaking to watch. What a fighter Derek is and also Kate. Whoever watches it must have not had a dry eye. Keep going Kate and your lovely family. We are all behind you. God bless you all."

Piers sent a heartfelt message to former colleague Kate

Piers, 56, worked alongside Kate on ITV's GMB before his dramatic exit in March last year. The pair have remained friends since Piers' walk-out and Kate has even taken over his presenting role on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, which is now Kate Garraway's Life Stories.

Piers confirmed his exit from the chat show in October last year. Announcing the news on Twitter, he wrote: "My final one will be with my fabulous friend @kategarraway and she will then present the remaining three planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show. It’s been a blast!"

Kate's new documentary follows Derek Draper's health battle

He also shared a touching tweet in support of Kate ahead of her first show earlier this month. He wrote: "Good luck to ⁦@kategarraway⁩ who hosts her first Life Stories show tonight. As I told Kate today, it does feel a bit weird handing over the reins of a show I presented for so long, but at least it’s to someone I love! Wish her all the very best. Airs on ITV @ 9pm."

Caring for Derek is available to watch on ITV Hub.

