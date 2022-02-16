Death in Paradise season 12: everything we know so far Will we be going back to St Marie?

Death in Paradise season 11 is swiftly coming to an end! The penultimate episode of the beloved BBC show is set to air on Friday – but what about the future of the St Marie police department? Find out everything we know about season 12 so far…

Although show bosses are remaining tight-lipped over details, including whether the likes of Ralf Little, Tahj Miles and Shantol Jackson will be returning as Neville, Marlon and Naomi respectively, the show will definitely be back for season 12, yay!

The season was confirmed alongside season 11, with producer Tim Keyes saying: "We are hugely proud of series ten and delighted we’ll be heading back to Saint Marie to continue the story. Our amazing cast and crew have delivered against the odds this year and we can’t wait to get going again - we’ve got huge plans for the future, with lots of surprises to come."

Joint Managing Director of Red Planet Pictures Belinda Campbell added: "We’re delighted that Death In Paradise has been recommissioned for two more series. It’s testament to the talent of the cast and production team and the loyalty of our amazing audience that after 10 series we remain one of the UK’s favourite TV dramas."

Are you sad season 11 will be ending soon?

Will there be a new detective?

Although Ralf Little has often spoke about how much he loves filming in Guadeloupe, he has remained coy over whether he will be continuing as the lead detective in season 12. Speaking on Saturday Kitchen, he said: "It’s just I have filmed the series that I was originally contracted to do. But there's no indication that they don't want me to go back, it hasn't been agreed yet."

Will Ralf be back?

He then joked: "So, before everyone says, ‘Ralf Little drops [a] bombshell on Saturday Kitchen!’, it’s all just still being discussed, that's all, so it’s not a scoop. But yes, I mean, you know, I love the show, I absolutely love it. I feel like it's a massive privilege to do the show, but it's, as we talked about earlier, the fact that eight million people watch it."

