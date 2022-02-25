Death in Paradise shares incredibly exciting announcement as series 11 comes to an end Fans won't have to wait too long to catch up with Neville and co

Series 11 of Death in Paradise may be coming to an end, but fans need not worry as it's been revealed that everyone's favourite Caribbean crime drama will be returning in December for a brand new Christmas special.

Airing on BBC One later this year, the feature-length episode is guaranteed to inject some sunshine into the holiday season. What's more, it was previously announced that the much-loved drama had been renewed for series 12. Both the Christmas episode and the new series will begin filming this spring.

WATCH: Ralf Little struggles in storm during Death in Paradise filming

Speaking about the exciting news, executive Producer Tim Key said in a statement: "We were overwhelmed with the fantastic response to our first Christmas special and delighted that we've been asked to take the viewers back to Saint Marie this Christmas."

He added: "We can promise something very different this year, but still with all the Death in Paradise fun, sparkle and intrigue that the viewers will expect."

The detective series will be back for another Christmas special this year

After being a beloved television staple for over ten years, the series aired its first-ever festive special last year. The 90-minute episode, which aired as part of the channel's Christmas day line-up, was the third most-watched show of the holiday period, with an audience of over 8.8 million, making it a no brainer to continue to tradition again this year.

All regular cast members are expected to appear, including Ralf Little, Don Warrington, Elizabeth Bourgine, Tahj Miles, Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder. As always, fans can also expect to see a few extra special guest stars, but details about these are currently being kept up for wraps for now.

Last year's special also saw Danny John-Jules make a comeback as Dwayne Myers, so there's also the chance that departed stars like Josephine Jobert or Tobi Bakare could return to help celebrate Christmas in style on Saint Marie.

