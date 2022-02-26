1883 star Tim McGraw weighs in on Elsa's fate ahead of season finale - and it does not sound good The Yellowstone prequel series is airing its last episode this weekend…

1883 star Tim McGraw has weighed in on the fate of his on-screen daughter Elsa Dutton ahead of the Western period drama's season one finale on Sunday.

Speaking to TVLine, the actor and country music star who stars in the Yellowstone prequel series opposite his real-life wife Faith Hill revealed that his character has very little hope for his daughter's survival. Asked whether James Dutton thinks Elsa will manage to recover from the wounds she sustained in the penultimate episode, he said: "I don't think he has any hope at all."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The trailer for the 1883 season one finale teases Elsa's fate

Elsewhere in the chat, Tim also spoke about his character's guilt for putting his family - including wife Margaret, played by Faith, and youngest son, John, played by Audie Rick - in constant danger throughout their perilous journey from Fort Worth in Texas to Montana.

"I think James doubted it every single day and every single moment," he said, but added: "I don't think it was in the Dutton genetics to turn around and stop."

He continued: "Certainly there was doubt every day about what he had gotten his family into, and you read it in his eyes a lot of the time when things were going badly… He's a tough guy, but he cared a lot about everybody that was on that trip. He may not have shown it, but you could see by his actions, he put his life on the line for everybody, constantly."

Do you think Elsa will survive the series finale?

As fans will recall, the latest episode of the Paramount+ series saw Elsa, played by actress Isabel May, fighting for her life after being shot with an arrow following a misunderstanding with some Native Americans.

Viewers will have to wait until Sunday to find out Elsa's fate when the show airs its highly-anticipated season one finale. While fans are no doubt dreading the end of the show, the good news is that the show has been renewed for a second season so will be returning for more episodes.

The news was announced during Paramount's press conference at their annual investor day. At the event, it was also revealed that a brand new prequel series is also in the works.

Details regarding the cast and release date of the new series, titled 1932, are being kept firmly under wraps for now, but it's believed the show will focus on the Dutton family during the prohibition period and the Great Depression.

