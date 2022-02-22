1883 fans spot major clue that Elsa Dutton will survive dramatic season one finale Are you a fan of the Yellowstone prequel series?

1883 fans were left emotional after tuning in to the penultimate episode of the Yellowstone prequel series this week, which saw Elsa Dutton, played by actress Isabel May, fighting for her life after being shot with an arrow following a misunderstanding with some Native Americans.

However, some viewers are convinced she will survive the series finale after spotting a major clue that ties into her fate. Taking to Reddit, one fan explained: "In Yellowstone, John Dutton says that every Dutton who's died since 1886 is buried on the ranch. In 1883, James Dutton says where Elsa dies is where they will stay."

Fans of both shows know already that the Dutton ranch is not officially founded until the year 1886. Given that the events of 1883 take place in - you guessed it - 1883, it's clear that James, Margaret and Elsa still have a few years of living nomadically before they find the spot that they end up calling home among the Montana mountains.

As the Reddit user added: "It's obviously not 1886 for a while… We know for sure that the ranch is where they settle… so, maybe that's the clue that she indeed survives."

It seems that if Elsa were to die in the season one finale, not only would it mess with the established Yellowstone timeline but it would mean that the show would get ahead of itself; the Duttons' quest through the Great Plains to the Wild West would be over in just one season.

Do you think Elsa will survive the series finale?

In another thread, other fans explained why it's highly unlikely that Elsa's death and the ranch settlement will happen anytime soon on the Western drama.

"We know that in the last episode [of 1883] they are near Fort Casper. We know from Yellowstone that the ranch is somewhere around Bozeman," someone wrote which prompted another to add: "The Yellowstone ranch is 150 miles west of Bozeman. I don't see how Elsa could live that long bouncing around in the back of a wagon... I don't think they are going to make it to Yellowstone ranch this season."

Viewers will have to wait until next Sunday to find out whether these theories are indeed correct when the show airs its highly-anticipated season one finale. While fans are no doubt dreading the end of the show, the good news is that the show has been renewed for a second season so will be returning for more episodes.

The news was announced during Paramount's press conference at their annual investor day. At the event, it was also revealed that a brand new prequel series is also in the works. Details regarding the cast and release date of the new series, titled 1932, are being kept firmly under wraps for now, but it's believed the show will focus on the Dutton family during the prohibition period and the Great Depression.

