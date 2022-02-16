Yellowstone is getting another prequel – and it sounds amazing The drama already has 1883 under its belt

Yellowstone fans, listen up! The popular period drama is getting another prequel series. The show, which is fronted by Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly, already has 1883 under its belt, but this time, the new series is heading to a different period.

Paramount announced that they are working on the upcoming series, 1932, which is set to focus on the Dutton family during the prohibition period and the Great Depression.

The news was announced during Paramount's press conference at their annual investor day but further details regarding the cast and release date of 1932 are being kept firm under wraps.

However, during the same event, the company did also reveal that Yellowstone's original spin-off, 1883, starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, has been renewed for a second season.

Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks, explained: "While most shows franchise near the end of their run, we seized the opportunity to franchise in real time to foster success for both streaming and cable properties."

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to series five of Yellowstone returning to their screens while they wait for the 1932 prequel. Production for the fifth series is due to commence in May and, if all goes to plan, season five will arrive on screens in the fall. That means we'll probably see new episodes sometime between September and December 2022.

Yellowstone's season four premiere reached 14 million viewers, and the season four finale was watched by 15 million total viewers. The cast has been nominated for best ensemble in a drama series at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

"Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the centre of the country to each of the coasts," Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks, said in a statement.

