Fans adore Kevin Costner for his role as John Dutton in Paramount+ series, Yellowstone, but the actor has a new passion project on the horizon away from the show. The 68-year-old will get back behind the camera for the first time in almost 20 years to bring to life his own Western drama.

The film, titled Horizon, is set to be an epic period drama that will span 15 years before and after the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Kevin will also star in the film, produce it and finance it through his Territory Pictures production company.

WATCH: Kevin Costner's John Dutton faced big challenges in Yellowstone series five

Loading the player...

"America's expansion into the west was one that was fraught with peril and intrigue," Kevin told Deadline. "From the natural elements to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it.

He continued: "Horizon tells the story of that journey in an honest and forthcoming way, highlighting the points of view and consequences of the characters' life and death decisions."

MORE: Kevin Costner talks fans disliking him for his opinions: 'That's OK'

MORE: Yellowstone star Kevin Costner announces exciting reunion with former co-star – details

Kevin Costner plays John Dutton in Yellowstone

Kevin has been making headlines in recent weeks following reports that he could be set to depart Yellowstone. It was previously reported that Kevin, who plays the patriarch of the Dutton family, was keen to cut back on his filming schedule, which caused some disagreements among cast and crew.

Although it's not been confirmed whether Kevin is set to depart or stay a part of the cast, producers have revealed that the show could be undergoing a change in format.

Fans fear Kevin could be leaving the show

According to Deadline, Paramount is considering ending the well-received show and shifting towards a "potential franchise extension" which could see the addition of Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey to the cast as the leading man.

Paramount released a statement stating they currently had "no news" to report, adding: "Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox