Saturday Night Takeaway viewers left confused after latest show

Viewers who tuned in to watch the latest instalment of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway were left confused by the absence of one of the show's stars.

Fans took to Twitter to point out that Stephen Mulhern, who regularly appears on the show to present the Ant vs Dec segment, was missing from Saturday night's show.

One person wrote: "Where was @StephenMulhern tonight on @itvtakeaway?" while another added: "Where was @StephenMulhern this week? Looking forward to the show next week."

A third person shared their disappointment by commenting: "Unbelievable there was no @StephenMulhern on the telly this time on a Saturday night," while another tweeted at Ant and Dec's official Twitter account, writing: "What have you done with @StephenMulhern??"

While Stephen was absent from Saturday night's edition of the live entertainment show, he still made it onto our screens this week as he appeared as a panellist on the BBC's comedy panel show, Would I Lie to You, on Friday night.

Viewers were confused by Stephen Mulhern's absence

Fans took to Twitter to praise the comedian, with one person writing: "Please get @StephenMulhern on again despite his pleas to go home!!! He was brilliant, so funny!! Had me and hubby crying with laughter," while another added: "@StephenMulhern was excellent on #wilty, hope he goes back sometime!"

While viewers may have missed the comedian on Ant and Dec's show on Saturday, they were left in stitches by another famous face in the latest instalment. The presenters welcomed former I'm a Celeb runner-up Jordan North onto the show to host their weekly segment, The Happiest Minute of the Week, which celebrates those who've gone the extra mile to help others.

Jordan North appeared on the latest episode

Jordan had viewers in stitches after he accidentally forgot what day it was while surprising the manager of a restaurant in Finchley. As he entered the restaurant, he said: "Hi, sorry to disturb everyone, I know you're eating your tea on a Sunday night. Sorry! Saturday night! Saturday! Saturday! Sorry!"

One person took to Twitter to comment on the hilarious mistake: "Class bit of the show. Even better knowing you were working on Saturday Night Takeaway AND stated 'Sunday night' when going into that restaurant! [...] Such a Jordan thing!"

