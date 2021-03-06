6 facts about Declan Donnelly: height, net worth, and more Find out more about the Saturday Night Takeaway presenter

Whether it's Saturday Night Takeaway, Britain's Got Talent or I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, presenter Declan Donnelly has been a familiar face on our TV screens for many years now, along with fellow funnyman Ant McPartlin.

But how much do you really know about his life away from the cameras? Keep reading for all the info you need on the Geordie presenter...

Are Declan Donnelly and Ant McPartlin related?

In 2019, Ant and Dec took part in a new show for ITV titled Ant and Dec's DNA journey, which followed the pair as they retraced their family roots through DNA samples. During the show, the duo discovered that they both have the same DNA marker, meaning that they were related. After digging a little bit deeper, it was revealed that they share a Viking ancestor, making them distant cousins.

Ant and Dec discovered they share an ancestor, making them cousins

Reacting to the news, Dec said: "That's brilliant!" while Ant was left stunned, saying: "Oh my God! That is really surprising."

What is Declan Donnelly's net worth?

Thanks to his decades of television work, including projects such as SM:TV Live, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, Britain's Got Talent and of course, Saturday Night Takeaway, Dec and co-host Ant, has amassed quite the fortune throughout their careers.

Their current net worth is estimated to be around £62million each. Last year, the duo reportedly signed a £40million, three-year deal with ITV to continue to present some of the channel's best-loved reality and game shows - although it's not known whether the cancellation of this year's BGT has affected this.

Did Declan Donnelly date Ashley Roberts?

The Geordie star has dated a number of famous women over the years, including Sky Sports presenter Georgie Thompson and actress Clare Buckfield, but his most high-profile relationship came in 2012 when he was linked to singer Ashley Roberts following her appearance on I'm a Celebrity in 2012.

Dec and Ashley reportedly dated in 2012

Dec made no secret of his crush on the Pussycat Dolls star, and they were close for a while after the show came to an end, with Ashley saying of their romance: "We're trying to keep it out of the public eye. We're just getting to know each other." However, while the romance soon fizzled out, they remained friends and Ashley was a guest at Dec's wedding to wife Ali in 2015.

What is Declan Donnelly's height?

Dec is 1.68m tall – or 5 ft 5in in feet and inches. His height was the subject of interest when Holly Willoughby took over from Ant to co-present the 2018 series of I'm a Celebrity as promotional posters made it appear as if the This Morning host was towering over him. However, Holly herself is said to be 1.70m, which makes her just over 5 ft 7in. In comparison, Ant is 1.73m tall, making him 5ft 9in.

Is Declan Donnelly married?

Dec is now married to his former manager, Ali Astall. Ali was the manager of Ant and Dec for more than ten years before she and Dec became romantically involved. He previously said they had always been close but had been reluctant to start a relationship because of work and admitted they used to go out for Valentine's Day meals together when they were both single.

Dec married his former manager Ari in 2015

The pair were together for a year before Dec popped the question in November 2014, and they married the following August.

Does Declan Donnelly have children?

Three years after tying the knot, Dec and Ari welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Isla.

Dec and Ali welcomed their first child, daughter Isla, in 2018

Announcing the exciting news to fans on Twitter along with an adorable picture in September 2018, Dec wrote: "Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o'clock this morning. Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x."

