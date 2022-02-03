Ant and Dec make major announcement about Limitless Win's future

Ant and Dec have announced some major news about their new game show Ant and Dec's Limitless Win ­– and we're thrilled for them!

MORE: Declan Donnelly shares disappointing news – fans react

The cheeky duo confirmed that the show will be returning for a second season after being a huge hit with viewers on ITV. With 6.1 million viewers at launch, it has been ITV's most popular entertainment series since The Masked Singer – and we're thrilled for our favourite presenting pair!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ant and Dec have office fun in hilarious video

The quiz show, for those who have yet to tune in, sees a never-ending money ladder that allows contestants to win an unlimited jackpot. The first two episodes saw £750,000 given away to contestants so we only have one question: where do we sign up?!

Chatting about the show's success, Ant said: "We are thrilled that Limitless Win has been a hit with the viewers and is coming back for more. We’re beyond excited to be able to do it all over again and we can’t wait to find new contestants to play the first TV show with a limitless jackpot!"

Congrats to this pair!

Dec added: "We’re already preparing ourselves for another series of nail-biting drama, jeopardy and tension as we present more questions you can’t help but Google! We’re expecting more, and higher, dizzying climbs up the Limitless money ladder. We can’t wait."

READ: Everything you need to know about Declan Donnelly's family

MORE: Remember when I'm a Celeb's Dec dated Ashley Roberts? Take a look at their romance

ITV's Head of Entertainment Commissioning added: "Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win has quickly become an audience favourite, with families up and down the country playing along from home- from searching their kitchen cupboards to identify the length of a Pringles tube to Googling the width of Michael Jordan’s handspan. It was a no-brainer to have the high stakes game show return."

The pair announced the exciting news on Twitter to the delight of fans, writing: "It’s official! #LimitlessWin will be back for a second series Party popper Thank you so much for watching… we’ll see you for the last show of THIS series on Saturday at 8.30pm @itv!" Replying to the message, one fan wrote: "It’s an incredible show! Make my Saturday night!" Another added: "YES GET IN MAN!!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.