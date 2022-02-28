Trigger Point viewers left 'very disappointed' by series finale

ITV's thrilling police drama, Trigger Point, came to a conclusion on Sunday night and some viewers have been left "disappointed" by the "predictable" ending.

Vicky McClure stars as Lana Washington in the series, a bomb disposal officer who finds herself at the centre of urgent efforts to find out who is behind a series of terror attacks in London.

In season one's final episode, viewers watched as Karl (Warren Brown) turned out to be the mastermind behind the bomb threats of the white supremacist group, The Crusaders.

Towards the end of the episode, Karl revealed that he was wearing a bomber vest and intended to take revenge on an MP, who he claimed had covered up a number of British soldiers' deaths.

Luckily, Lana was able to diffuse the bomb after Karl was shot down by a police officer.

Some viewers were left disappointed by the season finale

Viewers of the show took to Twitter to complain about the reveal of Karl as the culprit. One person wrote: "Stuck out all six episodes despite the too obvious suspect on his first appearance hoping I was wrong. Shame. Great cast and acting. Hope second series is a better whodunnit than this," while another added: "#TriggerPoint was weak, far fetched and very silly. Only saved by the acting of Vicky Mclure. Very disappointed."

A third person commented: "Love Vicky McClure but #TriggerPoint was very disappointing. Kept hopeful it would get better but sadly it didn't. Didn't care who got blown up or survived at the end, or why."

Other fans are looking forward to season two

However, not all fans felt let down by the ending, with many taking to Twitter to praise the compelling drama. One person wrote: "OMG! I was gripped from start to finish. An epic drama. I could watch this forevermore. Well done to all involved in creating a masterpiece."

Another fan tweeted at the show's star: "Absolutely loved #TriggerPoint @Vicky_McClure you and the cast have been brilliant - love all your work and watch all dramas you are in, can't wait for series two! Thank you for great TV."

