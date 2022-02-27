Will there be a second series of ITV drama Trigger Point? Here's what we know about the future of the Vicky McClure-led series…

After six gripping episodes that have kept us glued to the sofa, police drama Trigger Point finally drew to a close on Sunday evening.

Vicky McClure stars in the ITV series as Lana Washington, a bomb disposal officer who finds herself at the centre of urgent efforts to find out who is behind a series of terror attacks in London. The series has been a huge hit with audiences - but will the series be back for another instalment? Find out here…

ITV has confirmed that Trigger Point will return for a second series in 2023. Vicky will reprise her role as Lana.

The announcement comes as good news for creator Jed Mercurio, who had plans for a second series before the show's premiere. When asked about the possibility of another instalment ahead of the series launch in December 2021, he told HELLO! and other press: "Yeah, I mean, if this series goes down well with the audience, we'd love to do more. It's set up to be a returner.

"We know how much audiences love thrillers," he added. "They're a big part of people's TV experience now, and having another series of Trigger Point in the future would be great if we're lucky enough to get to that point."

Are you hoping to see Trigger Point return with new episodes?

Jed gave a statement to ITV following the announcement. "Everyone at HTM Television is thrilled by the success of Trigger Point," he said. "Thanks to all our brilliant cast and crew and especially to the viewers who watched in such large numbers. We've received unswerving support from ITV throughout the production and we are delighted to have been commissioned for a second series."

It comes as no surprise that ITV has commissioned a second series as the show went down a storm among viewers, with nearly 11 million people having watched the first episode.

Vicky McClure will reprise her role for season two

For those who have yet to catch up on the drama, here is the official synopsis: "Reckless and out of control, Lana is ex-military and pushed to breaking point dealing with a series of improvised explosive devices which threaten the capital during a terrorist summer campaign.

"Under extreme pressure and searching for answers, Lana can't help but become suspicious that the bomber is premeditatedly targeting her unit. It's a terrifying thought, but against all odds, how does she prove it and discover the bomber's real identity?"

Trigger Point is available to view on ITV Hub and BritBox.

