Trigger Point's Vicky McClure and her actor fiancé have put wedding plans on hold Line of Duty star Vicky is engaged to Jonny Owen

Whether it's tracking down 'bent coppers' in Line of Duty or deactivating bombs in Trigger Point, actress Vicky McClure always has us on the edge of her seat. We're also poised with excitement for Vicky's wedding to fellow actor Jonny Owen, but their nuptials are on hold due to the pandemic.

From her low-key at-home engagement that reminds us of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's to her much-anticipated wedding plans, here is everything you need to know…

SEE: Fans are obsessed with Vicky McClure's game-changing sofa

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vicky McClure reveals what she knows about Line of Duty's next series

Who is Vicky McClure engaged to?

Vicky is engaged to fellow actor Jonny Owen and the couple have been together for eight years. They have appeared in a few shows together including This Is England '90.

Vicky McClure's fiancé Jonny is also an actor

Vicky McClure sweetly spoke about her other half on Elizabeth Day’s How To Fail podcast, as she admitted she "just knew" he was the one when they first met. She said: "When we first spoke it was on the phone. I came off the phone and I just knew." Jonny was actually still married at the time, but after his divorce, the couple got together.

Speaking candidly about her relationship, the actress said: "I've never loved anyone more than I've loved Jonny."

MORE: Vicky McClure opens up about major difference between new drama Trigger Point and Line of Duty

READ: The celeb couples who weddings have been cancelled due to coronavirus

When did Vicky McClure get engaged?

Jonny proposed to partner Vicky on Christmas Day in 2017. Vicky spoke to the Nottingham Post about her very casual proposal and said: "He popped the question over a cup of tea - we moved onto the bubbles by 8.30am." It transpires, he actually hid the ring where they keep the teabags!

The couple shared their exciting engagement news on Instagram with this cute snap

The couple then shared a sweet snap on Instagram to announce their engagement to the world. Vicky was seen to be showing off her sparkly new engagement ring, which features a large circular diamond and a classic gold band.

When will Vicky McClure get married?

Her and Jonny have delayed getting married due to their busy schedules. The original plan was to get married in 2019 and then of course 2020 has been difficult due to the pandemic. Opening up to the Evening Standard last year, Vicky said: "It’s been chock-a-block [and] we don’t want to rush and feel like we are slotting it into a time period. We want time to plan – the amount of things you need to do is frightening."

Vicky and Jonny have put their wedding plans on hold due to work commitments

Vicky McClure stars in Line of Duty and has been busy filming for the up-coming sixth series and she's also been working on her passion project, Vicky McClure's Dementia Choir at Christmas which aired on Wednesday 16 December.

MORE: Line of Duty fans shocked after spotting major link between characters - did you notice?

Where will Vicky McClure get married?

It is pretty likely that Nottingham-born Vicky will stick with her roots when deciding upon a wedding venue. She shared her engagement news from the glorious grounds of Wollaton Hall and in a conversation with Nottinghamshire Live she did say that she had considered getting married at that particular venue but still didn't know for sure.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.