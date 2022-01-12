Vicky McClure's gripping new drama Trigger Point finally has an airdate - and it's soon The series also stars Adrian Lester, Kerry Godliman and Ralph Ineson

As you would expect from the makers of Line of Duty, new ITV drama Trigger Point looks like an utterly gripping watch from start to finish - and fans don't have long to wait to see it land on screens!

It's been confirmed that the new series, which stars Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester, will kick off on Sunday 23rd January at 9pm. It's believed that the series will then continue to air at the same slot each Sunday night until its conclusion.

WATCH: ITV shares teaser for new crime drama Trigger Point

The six-part series will see Vicky take centre stage as a bomb disposal officer named Lana Washington, who is on the verge of a crisis after years at the frontline, while Life actor Adrian plays her close friend and colleague Joel Nutkins.

The cast also includes Luther's Warren Brown, After Life star Kerry Godliman and actor Ralph Ineson, best known for his roles in The Office and Game of Thrones. The drama has been produced by Line of Duty mastermind Jed Mercurio's production company, HTM Television, and written by Daniel Brierley, who he mentored.

The new series will hit screens later this month

While speaking to HELLO! and other press in December 2021, Jed teased that viewers can expect a show "very different" from Line of Duty but was keen not to give too much away.

"You know, it's great if people come to [Trigger Point] because they love Vicky from Line of Duty, and they want to see her in this particular role. So that would be lovely if it gives the show more attention," he said.

Adrian Lester also stars in the new series

"We're very proud of our collaboration on Line of Duty, and obviously thrilled with the way in which that series has connected with such a large audience. But I think that the audience will realise that it is a very different piece of work."

Will you be watching? Per the official synopsis from ITV: "Reckless and out of control, Lana is ex-military and pushed to breaking point dealing with a series of improvised explosive devices which threaten the capital during a terrorist summer campaign.

"Under extreme pressure and searching for answers, Lana can't help but become suspicious that the bomber is premeditatedly targeting her unit. It's a terrifying thought, but against all odds how does she prove it and discover the bomber's real identity?"

