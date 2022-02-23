Jennifer Garner stuns in lingerie with impressive throwback photo Fans can't believe how long it has been

Jennifer Garner is turning up the heat once again with another sultry, jaw-dropping throwback, this time to commemorate a major milestone.

Fans and celebrities alike were shocked not only by Jennifer's incredible appearance, but also by just how long it had been since the stunning picture she shared on Instagram.

It has been over two decades since the star's iconic role in the spy-show Alias, and she celebrated it by sharing an incredible Rolling Stone cover promoting the show.

"Twenty years ago this week," the star captioned the post, which featured the actress showing off her impressive abs in a tight leather look and thigh-high boots. The cover described her as "just your average butt-kicking coed in leather."

Jennifer's jaw-dropping throwback

Her followers were quick to express their disbelief that it had really been two decades since the cover and tv show came out, insisting how it could possibly be and that Jennifer has not changed at all.

Her comment section was flooded with compliments from her celebrity friends, with Gisele Bundchen commenting fire emojis, Rita Wilson saying: "You look the same. Gorgeous," and Zoe Saldana admitting that: "You were one of my idols, still are lady!"

Jennifer with her Alias co-star and longtime friend, Victor Garber

Fans reminisced about the fun and suspenseful show, commenting: "Oh Sydney Bristow, we miss you," referring to Jennifer's character. People begged for a return, saying: "I'm hoping for a reboot!" and even: "I had this issue! Alias is still one of my favorite series."

It's not the first time the mom-of-three turns heads with a throwback from the series. Ahead of the Super Bowl, she posted an epic sequence from the show, in which she donned a black lacy lingerie set with a sheer robe, only to turn the temperature even hotter when she changed into a red lingerie set – which she admitted she preferred – and removed her robe.

