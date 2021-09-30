Did you spot this royal family member in Endeavour? The actress appeared in series six of the ITV drama

Endeavour is loved by fans for its gripping plot and beloved cast including Shaun Evans and Roger Allam. But the ITV drama, which first aired on screens in 2012, also had a member of the royal family join its cast!

Lady Frederick Windsor, also known as Sophie Winkleman, appeared in two episodes of Endeavour during the show's sixth series, which was released in 2019.

The actress, who has also starred in a number of other big TV programmes and films, played the role of Isobel Humbolt in the detective series, who Sophie herself described as a "maniac."

Speaking to the Telegraph in 2019 about her role, Sophie, who tied the knot with Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's son Lord Frederick Windsor in 2009, explained: "Isobel is gruesome."

She went on: "She's a total narcissist. But playing someone that ghastly is so much fun. She's bored, she wants glamour and she goes about finding it in a really destructive, stupid way."

Sophie appeared in Endeavour for series six

In a light-hearted quip, the Peep Show actress also compared her character to herself. "If I led a life like Isobel's I would actually go barking. For most people work is much easier than staying home with children, that's the hardest job I've ever gone near."

The royal has had quite an impressive acting career over the years, having appeared in plenty of other TV shows, films and even stage productions.

Sophie described her character as a "narcissist"

She's perhaps best known for her role as Big Suze in UK cult TV show Peep Show alongside David Mitchell and Robert Webb but has also appeared in shows such as Sanditon, Death in Paradise and more.

Her film credits include Shattered, Suzie Gold and Disney's The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Sophie's also appeared in stage productions of The Crucible, Les Liaisons Dangereuses and many by the Royal Shakespeare Company.

