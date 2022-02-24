Endeavour star's new detective drama looks seriously good Murder in Provence is coming to BritBox very soon

It's been a while since Endeavour was last on our screens, but fans will be delighted to hear that they can soon catch actor Roger Allam in a brand new detective drama!

In upcoming BritBox series Murder in Provence, which is being adapted from book to screen by Downton Abbey writer Shelagh Stephenson, the DI Fred Thursday actor is set to play a French investigator tasked with solving grizzly murders in the historic town of Aix-en-Provence. Check out the trailer below…

WATCH: See the trailer for new detective drama Murder in Provence

Joining Roger in the series, which will drop on the streaming service on Thursday 10 March 2022, are a number of familiar faces.

Nancy Carroll, who is known for her roles in The Crown and Father Brown, will play his character's romantic partner Marine Bonnet who joins him as he investigates murders and mysteries in the dark underbelly of the scenic French town. Their efforts are aided by Hélène Paulik, played by The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle, a detective and Antoine's trusted confidante.

The cast also includes All Creatures Great and Small star Patricia Hodge, Ashes to Ashes' Geff Francis, Four Lives actor Samuel Barnett and Kirsty Bushell.

Speaking about what drew him to the exciting new role, Roger said: "The appeal for me, always, is doing something different to the thing I've just done.

Murder in Provence lands on BritBox in March

He added: "And this is a very different kind of character to Endeavour, even though we're still in murder mystery-land but in a different location. It was written by one of my oldest friends Shelagh Stephenson, so I was aware of its development for really quite some time — since before COVID, which, of course, pushed it further down the line. That was the appeal for me."

As for Roger's other detective drama Endeavour, at the moment, there's no news on the future beyond series eight - which centres on the famed detective's early years as a police constable - however, creator Russell Lewis has previously stated that he's keen to wrap the story up before the John Thaw years began.

He told the Mirror: "I'll do it for as long as they want me to, but I do know how it ends. We wouldn't want to get to the point where you can see the join. I think we'll bow out long before that."

Shaun Evans, who plays the titular character, similarly spoke of ending the series to the Radio Times, saying: "This is our story and we shouldn't be staying at the party too long. It's difficult because it's like planning your own funeral."

