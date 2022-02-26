Roger Allam is nothing like his Endeavour character in exclusive first-look clip at new drama Murder in Provence is landing on BritBox on 1 March

Murder in Provence will soon be hitting screens with Endeavour star Roger Allam taking on the lead role of investigating judge Antoine Verlaque.

However, it seems viewers can expect to see the actor playing a very different role to DI Thursday in the new BritBox drama. As it's revealed in the exclusive clip from episode one below, Antoine is a man who appreciates his downtime and the finer things in life when not solving grizzly murders in Aix-en-Provence. Watch it here…

WATCH: Murder in Provence's Antoine Verlaque's weekend plans are interrupted

"There's a restaurant I know near the hotel. It's got six tables and the chef's a genius. Not a foam or a sous vide in sight," he tells Marine in the clip before their romantic weekend plans are interrupted by a phone from his colleague Hélène.

Nancy Carroll, who is known for her roles in The Crown and Father Brown, plays Antoine's partner Marine Bonnet while The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle takes on the role of his trusted confidante Hélène Paulik. Both help him in his efforts to solve murders and mysteries in the dark underbelly of the scenic French town.

Will you be watching the Endeavour star's new detective drama?

Viewers can expect to see a number of well known British TV stars in the series, including All Creatures Great and Small star Patricia Hodge, Ashes to Ashes' Geff Francis, Four Lives actor Samuel Barnett and Kirsty Bushell. The series has been adapted from the books of M.L. Longworth by Downton Abbey writer Shelagh Stephenson.

Speaking about what drew him to the exciting new role, Roger said: "The appeal for me, always, is doing something different to the thing I've just done.

He explained: "This is a very different kind of character to Endeavour, even though we're still in murder mystery-land but in a different location. It was written by one of my oldest friends Shelagh Stephenson, so I was aware of its development for really quite some time — since before COVID, which, of course, pushed it further down the line. That was the appeal for me."

Murder in Provence is streaming on BritBox from Tuesday 1 March 2022.

