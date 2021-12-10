Kylie Minogue shares very unexpected news with fans The singer said her announcement was "a first"

Kylie Minogue has shocked her fans with a very unexpected announcement – she's landed a cameo in a brand new movie! The Australian singer, 53, shared the news she was set to appear in the new Netflix movie on her Instagram with her 2.3 million followers, writing in the caption: "Well this is a first! Excited to share with you Susan, the bushpig!!!"

She added: "Super fun cameo in the new Netflix animated film Back to the Outback. Loved it!! You can meet all the wonderful characters in #BacktotheOutback on Netflix today @netflixanz."

Kylie could also be seen in a video shared to her social media feed as she told the camera: "I'm Kylie Minogue and I'm preparing for the role of a lifetime, as a bush pig. No, really!"

It seems the Love At First Sight singer's fans were thrilled with her turn to acting. One person said: "Wow, something completely unexpected, sounds amazing!" as a second agreed, writing: "This is amazing... Loving the movie and the Susan character already."

Kylie shared the news on her Instagram

A third echoed the excitement: "Omg this is amazing @kylieminogue your going to make such a cute little Bush pig can't wait to watch," as a fourth wrote: "Can't wait to watch it girl! #slayqueen."

The synopsis for the movie, which lands on Netflix today, reads: "Tired of being locked in a reptile house where humans gawk at them like they're monsters, a ragtag group of Australia's deadliest creatures plot a daring escape from their zoo to the Outback, a place where they’ll fit in without being judged for their scales and fangs.

"Leading the group is Maddie, a poisonous snake with a heart of gold, who bands together with a self-assured Thorny Devil lizard Zoe, a lovelorn hairy spider Frank, and a sensitive scorpion Nigel. But when their nemesis — Pretty Boy, a cute but obnoxious koala — unexpectedly joins their escape, Maddie and the gang have no choice but to take him with them."

Lending their voice to the characters alongside Kylie are some big names in acting who hail from Australia including Isla Fisher, Guy Pearce and Tim Minchin.

