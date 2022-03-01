Kylie Minogue inundated with support after sharing important message The Loco-Motion singer shared an important message about Ukraine

Kylie Minogue is a global icon with over 2.3 million followers on Instagram, and on Tuesday the singer had an important message for them.

The star took to her social media feeds to share a message from UNICEF which read: "The children of Ukraine need peace, NOW." In her caption, she added: "The children of Ukraine have now joined the many, many children around the world affected by the cruelty of war. They desperately need our help @unicef, link in bio." She also shared the same message on her Instagram Stories.

Her fans were quick to applaud her for sharing the message and sent her many supportive comments.

One read: "Thank you for speaking out Kylie. Slava Ukraini!" and a second added: "Love you Kylie. Thank you for taking a stand."

A third posted: "Just heartbreaking. 'Having a soft heart in a cruel world is courage… not a weakness'" and a fourth penned: "Thank you for your support! All lives deserve to be respected and valued. Everyone deserves peace and an end to this war!"

Kylie shared an important message

Many other celebrities have also spoken out about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, including David Beckham, who became a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF in 2005.

"The situation in Ukraine is devastating and terrifying for its people," he wrote on Sunday. "Like any parent it is heartbreaking to see the effect on the innocent children that are now living in a war zone.

"As conflict escalates so do the needs of children. Find out how you can help through @UNICEF at link in bio."

Elton John and his husband David Furnish have also taken to social media to share a moving statement in support of Ukraine.

Many have spoken out about the stiuation

Sharing a picture which features Ukraine's flag, the couple wrote: "For over 20 years, the Elton John AIDS Foundation has supported some of the most vulnerable people in Ukraine with access to HIV services and care, as part of our commitment to communities across Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

"We are heartbroken and appalled to see this conflict unfold and our hearts are with the people of Ukraine who do not deserve to live through this nightmare."

They added: "During these devastating times, we stand for an end to the violence and suffering in Ukraine so that life-saving services and humanitarian aid can reach those desperately in need. @ejaf."

