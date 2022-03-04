Game of Thrones star John Stahl dies aged 68 - fans pay tribute 

Game of Thrones star John Stahl has very sadly passed away. The Scottish actor was perhaps best known for starring in the role as Rickard Karstark, a vocal member of Robb Stark’s northern army.

The actor, who also starred in High Road, Resort to Murder, and Mary Queen of Scots, was described by his agent as "an actor of remarkable skill and a stalwart of Scottish theatre". She continued: "He died on the Isle of Lewis on March 2 2022 and is survived by his wife, Jane Paton."

Paying tribute on social media, Derek Lord said: "Sorry to hear my old High Road colleague John Stahl has passed. I remember him being upset when some idiot in production decided to drop his character's name Inverdarroch and use Tom Kerr instead. He'll always be Inverdarroch to me, the only man to best Sneddon in a fair fight."

The National Theatre of Scotland added: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of John Stahl. We were fortunate to work with John on Mary Stuart and The James Plays. His passing is a huge loss to the industry, and he will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his loved ones."

John played Rickard Karstark in Game of Thrones

Rachel Ogilvy tweeted: "I’m so sorry to hear John Stahl has passed away. I worked with him on High Road many years ago, he was kind, generous funny and a terrific actor. He will be greatly missed, my thoughts are with his family."

Playwright David Greig added: "I'm so sad to hear of the death of John Stahl: a truly great actor and beloved company member on so many Scottish shows including Winter's Tale at The Lyceum, The James Plays, Gagarin Way & my own play, The Architect. Scottish theatre will miss him. Love to his family & friends."

