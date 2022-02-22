The Responder actress Sylvie Gatrill dies - details The TV star has passed away following a battle with cancer

TV star Sylvie Gatrill has sadly passed away, it has been confirmed. The actress, who recently starred in hit BBC drama The Responder alongside Martin Freeman, died on Thursday 17 February, following a battle with cancer.

Paying tribute to the actress, the writer of the Liverpool-based drama, Tony Schumacher, wrote: "So sorry to hear of the passing of the quite brilliant Sylvie Gatrill. Such a talented actress who was so important in helping set the tone of #TheResponder. My thoughts are with her family. #RIP."

In the five-part drama about a troubled Liverpool police officer, she played a local dog owner named Mary, who often sought out Martin character's help as she came up against her aggressive neighbour.

Sylvie's other notable TV roles include the acclaimed ITV drama Little Boy Blue, which told the real-life story of the murder of 11-year-old Rhys Jones, soap series Brookside, in which she played Lesley Donnelly and comedy series Bread, where she played the Boswells' neighbour, Mrs Edith Cullen.

The TV star has passed away following a battle with cancer

Before her death, she also shot scenes for the upcoming fantasy film Wings, in which she plays a character named Fenella Murphy. The film, which also stars Shameless actress Tina Malone, is reportedly still filming but is set to be released later this year.

As well as her acting career, Sylvie also ran training and talent agency Allstars Casting, representing actors, extras and models from Liverpool and helping them get roles in leading TV and theatre productions and taught youngsters at Dolphin Dance Studios to sing and act.

