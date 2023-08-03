BBC Breakfast presenters: Where are they now? Dan Walker, Louise Minchin and more

Each day BBC Breakfast brings us the most important headlines from around the world, but it also brings us friendly faces who we have come to know and love over the years.

Currently, Breakfast has a number of different faces on its roster who viewers love watching including the likes of Naga Munchetty, Charlie Stayt, Jon Kay, Sally Nugent, and more.

BBC Breakfast was thrown into chaos recently

But there have been many presenters who have moved on from their role at the BBC to continue their career down another path. Below are just some of the Breakfast broadcasters who previously worked on the show over the years. Find out where are they now...

Louise Minchin

Louise Minchin was a regular on BBC Breakfast from 2012 until she departed the show in 2021. The presenter said at the time that the early starts were one of the reasons why she stepped down. Since then, she's appeared on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Nowadays, Louise has turned her attention to writing and has recently released her new book, Fearless: Adventures with Extraordinary Women and has even gone on a tour. Louise even returned to her old stomping ground to appear on the BBC for an episode of The One Show to promote Fearless.

Writing on Instagram, she said: "I didn't quite manage to mention every extraordinary woman who I met in the book though I tried my best and lots of different sports were mentioned, rugby, swimming, free diving, indoor climbing to name a few!!"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Louise Minchin has written a book about her challenges

Dan Walker

Dan Walker appeared alongside Lousie from 2016 until her departure in 2021 but he then decided to follow in her footsteps and step down from the show a year later. The broadcaster left the BBC to head to Channel 5 where he now works as a news broadcaster on their afternoon News programme.

However, these days Dan isn't only seen on Channel 5. A keen golfer, he recently reported some coverage at a charity golf event in Sheffield to raise money for its local Children's NHS Service. Like his former co-star, Louise, Dan is also a writer and last year released his book, Standing on the Shoulders: Incredible Heroes and How They Inspire Us.

© Tony Marshall Dan Walker speaking at the presentation ceremony during the Galvin Green PGA Assistants' Championship

Sophie Raworth

Esteemed BBC journalist Sophie Raworth was one of the journalists who launched BBC Breakfast when it began back in 2000 alongside Jeremy Bowen. The broadcaster may have only been a regular on Breakfast for two years, but she's since gone on to become one of the nation's most recognisable news readers.

To this day, Sophie continues to host the BBC Six O'Clock News and the BBC News at Ten, a position she held alongside George Alagiah, who sadly passed away in July after a long journey with cancer.

© Hollie Adams Sophie may have left Breakfast but she remains a BBC journalist

Darren Jordon

Darren Jordon was another face who launched Breakfast when it began over 20 years ago. He stayed with the programme for a year before he departed and went to work on the BBC One o'clock News instead. In 2006, he walked away from the BBC to join Al-Jazeera's news channel, where he continues to work to this day.

© Jeff Overs Darren Jordon left the BBC in 2006

Susanna Reid

Before Susanna Reid became the face of ITV's Good Morning Britian, she was a regular on BBC Breakfast alongside the late Bill Turnbill. Susanna appeared on the BBC show between 2006 and 2014 before departing for the rival broadcaster.

She first starred alongside Piers Morgan but, when he left in 2021, Susanna then became the main staple on the programme and has hosted alongside a revolving roster of faces including Martin Lewis, Ed Balls and Robert 'Judge' Rinder.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Susanna Reid now works on GMB

But GMB isn't the only TV show you can Susanna these days. She's also fronted a number of documentaries on ITV including, most recently, British Grandma On Death Row with Susanna Reid.