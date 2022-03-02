Kate Garraway left close to tears in new documentary series Your Body Uncovered The TV star has been inspired to help others following her husband's Covid-19 battle

Kate Garraway was left emotional during the debut episode of her new BBC Two docuseries Your Body Uncovered With Kate Garraway after hearing about one patient's debilitating condition, which has caused her excruciating abdominal pain.

The TV star's new six-part series sees her team up with Dr Guddi Singh to help patients take a closer look at the everyday conditions that are troubling them using cutting-edge technology, including virtual reality reconstructions of their ailments.

WATCH: Kate Garraway described the emotional moment husband Derek was able to hug their son

Hilda, a 40-year-old fashion influencer from London, has been suffering from fibroids for months. The non-cancerous growths which develop in and around the uterus have caused her stomach to swell to the point where she is often mistaken for being pregnant. On top of that, they have caused heavy periods which last as long as three weeks at a time.

Hilda was able to get a clear picture of what was going on inside her body thanks to the programme's elaborate recreation of her nearly 100 fibroids.

"The graphic reality of what's sitting inside my belly, is shocking. Having seen the normal one and mine, it's like an inflated balloon. I hadn't expected it to be that big, it's scary," she said after being confronted face-on with her distended womb.

Hilda has been suffering from excruciating pain caused by fibroids

Kate couldn't believe it. "It's unfathomable, isn't it?" she said as she clutched a tissue.

Viewers were likewise left emotional and shocked after watching the episode. Taking to Twitter, one said: "I had a feeling that #YourBodyUncovered with @kategarraway would be worth watching, and it certainly was!"

Did you watch the first episode of the new BBC series?

They continued: "Such informative use of technology and one of the cases truly shocking. Kudos to the two patients for sharing their stories so we can all learn from them."

Another said: "Unbelievable and moving programme. Helping me to understand both conditions which I have had. We should all be able to see it like this, somehow,’ one person tweeted." while a third added: "Very emotional to watch. Seriously talented people in action, changing patient's lives, can't wait for the next episode."

At the beginning of the show, Kate, who was widely praised for her previous documentary films Finding Derek and Caring For Derek, revealed that she was inspired to make the show after being left with countless questions after her husband was diagnosed with Covid-19 almost two years ago.

