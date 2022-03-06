Outlander season six episode one breakdown featuring Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin Join us for a very special Outlander chat

Sing me a song… of a show that is finally back! After a long wait, Outlander has finally returned to our screens via STARZPLAY, and we’re so happy to be reunited with Jamie, Claire and the whole Fraser clan!

Of course, the series opened by promising plenty of drama at Fraser's Ridge with the arrival of the Christie family, and we are breaking down the episode in our new series, Outlander Insider. Check out our post-episode discussion here, along with a very special guest appearance from Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin, who joined us to chat all things season six...

WATCH: Welcome to Outlander Insider, where we discuss all things season six

While Jamie deals with the not-entirely-welcome new arrivals and Claire is dealing with season five trauma by using her own homemade ether, Sophie and Richard revealed that season six is something of a peaceful time for their own little family.

Who are the Christies?

"I can see why peaceful time in Outlander is too good to be true," Sophie explained. "But with Bree and Roger and everything they’ve been through, this is the most peaceful season we will see them, which isn’t necessarily saying a lot but they are settled now that they have decided to stay in the past. The chaos is all around them but they’re the rocks in the middle of it. They’re the stability throughout the season which is nice and different!"

Sophie opened up about Brianna in season six

Sophie also opened up about one of her character’s struggles in the show, adding: "Finally Brianna is introducing her engineering mindset and starts with the matches - and knowing what staple matches are going to be - and it’s so funny how unenthused they all are."

