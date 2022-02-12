Six questions we need answering in Outlander season six Are you excited for the new series?

The Droughtlander is almost over, folks! The sixth season of historical drama Outlander starring Sam Heughan and BAFTA-nominated actress Caitriona Balfe will soon be back on our screens and fans are so excited to be reunited with Claire and Jamie Fraser.

And with a new season comes new plots and plenty of drama taking place on Fraser's Ridge. Here are six big questions that fans need answers to…

WATCH: The gripping trailer for Outlander's new season

Has Claire Fraser recovered?

One of the most important questions that fans will want answers to is whether Claire has recovered from her assault trauma which occurred at the hands of Lionel Brown and his men in season five. Jamie ended up saving her and Lionel was soon killed by deadly injection – but is his fatal comeuppance enough to help Claire heal? Or will the trauma affect her for the rest of her life?

Will Brianna and Roger Mackenzie ever return to the future?

Towards the end of season five after their wedding, Bree (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) realised they could not take their family to the future to the 1970s, despite their best efforts. But what does this mean going forward? Will they finally get there, or will they, much to Roger's disliking, remain where they are and make the most of the (past) present? Time will tell.

What will happen in Roger and Bree's future?

Will Claire's medical actions have future consequences?

Season five also saw Claire use her 20th century knowledge of medicine and the effects of using penicillin in treatment to begin using it over a century before it was discovered. Brianna questioned Claire's decision of using the medicine that was technically new, as it could change the course of history forever.

Are you looking forward to season six of Outlander?

What is Richard Brown plotting against Jamie Fraser?

Jamie, quite rightly, took the body of Lionel's back to his brother, Richard (played by Chris Larkin), to show him the consequences of Lionel's actions. However, despite Richard saying Jamie "did what he had to do", he added a thinly-veiled threat: "As will I when the time comes." It seems more trouble could be on the horizon for the Frasers.

What will come of the Revolutionary War?

Judging by the first look trailer, the American Revolutionary War plays a big part in the upcoming season of Outlander. But will the imposing war ricochet more issues between the families? The Fraser's obviously have loyalties with the British and have Fraser's Ridge from their connection to the monarchy. But the Mackenzie's have loyalties to the Americans. This could get ugly…

Season six lands on StarzPlay on March 6

Will there be season seven of Outlander?

As with every season, one overarching question will be whether fans can look forward to more episodes. Fortunately, fans will be aware that there are currently nine books and, while the TV show doesn't always remain loyal to the original plots, there certainly more content that could be used for future series.

Caitriona even revealed recently she would happily make more. "Those decisions are sort of out of our hands," she told RadioTimes.com, adding: "But you know, I always have said, if we have good scripts, and if the story is interesting, then, you know, why wouldn't you want to continue on?"

