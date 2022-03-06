2022 Indie Spirit Awards winners - live updates Check back for all the winners....

The Film Independent Spirit Awards kicked off with the likes of Maggie Gyllenhaal joining Honorary Chair Kristen Stewart, Glee star Dianna Agron, Javier Bardem, Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones, Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield, and Lily James on the iconic blue carpet.

MORE: The most show-stopping looks from the 2022 SAG Awards

The annual event, sponsored by FIJI Water, is taking place on Santa Monica pier and nominees enjoyed the beautiful Sunday sunshine for outdoor reception before the ceremony took place. Hosted by the dynamic duo Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, the Spirit Awards are Film Independent’s largest annual celebration and fundraiser, making year-round programming for filmmakers and film loving audiences possible, amplifying the voices of independent storytellers, celebrating their diversity, originality, and uniqueness of vision.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards trailer

Keep checking back here throughout the ceremony for a live update of winners…

2022 Indie Spirit Awards full list of winners:

BEST FEATURE

A Chiara

C’mon C’mon

The Lost Daughter

The Novice

Zola

BEST FIRST FEATURE

7 Days

Holler

Queen Glory

Test Pattern

Wild Indian

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice

Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern

Patti Harrison, Together Together

Taylour Paige, Zola

Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One

BEST MALE LEAD

Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey

Frankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian

Udo Kier, Swan Song

Simon Rex, Red Rocket

BEST DIRECTOR

Janicza Bravo, Zola

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Lauren Hadaway, The Novice

Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon

Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Ascension

Flee

In the Same Breath

Procession

Summer of Soul

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Amy Forsyth, The Novice

Ruth Negga, Passing

Revika Anne Reustle, Pleasure

Suzanna Son, Red Rocket

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Colman Domingo, Zola

Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory

Troy Kotsur, CODA - WINNER

Will Patton, Sweet Thing

Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian

BEST SCREENPLAY

C’mon C’mon, Mike Mills

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal

Swan Song, Todd Stephens

Together Together, Nikole Beckwith

Zola, Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Wild Indian

Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, Cicada

Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern

Fran Kranz, Mass

Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski, Pig

BEST EDITING

Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara

Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn

Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent, The Novice

Joi McMillon, Zola

Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang, Blue Bayou

Lol Crawley, The Humans

Tim Curtin, A Chiara

Edu Grau, Passing

Ari Wegner, Zola

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

Parallel Mothers

Pebbles

Petite Maman

Prayers for the Stolen

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD (Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)

Mass

Director: Fran Kranz

Casting Directors: Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin

Ensemble Cast: Kagen Albright, Reed Birney, Michelle N. Carter, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Breeda Wool

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD Given to the best feature made for under $500,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

Cryptozoo

Jockey

Shiva Baby

Sweet Thing

This is Not a War Story

PRODUCERS AWARD (The Producers Award, now in its 24th year, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.)

Brad Becker-Parton , Pin-Chun Liu, Lizzie Shapiro

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD (The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 27th year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.)

Alex Camilleri, Luzzu

Michael Sarnoski, Pig