2022 Indie Spirit Awards winners - live updates

Rebecca Lewis
The 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards kicked off with the likes of Maggie Gyllenhaal joining Honorary Chair Kristen Stewart on the blue carpet
The Film Independent Spirit Awards kicked off with the likes of Maggie Gyllenhaal joining Honorary Chair Kristen Stewart, Glee star Dianna Agron, Javier Bardem, Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones, Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield, and Lily James on the iconic blue carpet.
The annual event, sponsored by FIJI Water, is taking place on Santa Monica pier and nominees enjoyed the beautiful Sunday sunshine for outdoor reception before the ceremony took place. Hosted by the dynamic duo Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, the Spirit Awards are Film Independent’s largest annual celebration and fundraiser, making year-round programming for filmmakers and film loving audiences possible, amplifying the voices of independent storytellers, celebrating their diversity, originality, and uniqueness of vision.
Keep checking back here throughout the ceremony for a live update of winners…
2022 Indie Spirit Awards full list of winners:
BEST FEATURE
A Chiara
C’mon C’mon
The Lost Daughter
The Novice
Zola
BEST FIRST FEATURE
7 Days
Holler
Queen Glory
Test Pattern
Wild Indian
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice
Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern
Patti Harrison, Together Together
Taylour Paige, Zola
Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One
BEST MALE LEAD
Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey
Frankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian
Udo Kier, Swan Song
Simon Rex, Red Rocket
BEST DIRECTOR
Janicza Bravo, Zola
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Lauren Hadaway, The Novice
Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon
Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Ascension
Flee
In the Same Breath
Procession
Summer of Soul
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Amy Forsyth, The Novice
Ruth Negga, Passing
Revika Anne Reustle, Pleasure
Suzanna Son, Red Rocket
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Colman Domingo, Zola
Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory
Troy Kotsur, CODA - WINNER
Will Patton, Sweet Thing
Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian
BEST SCREENPLAY
C’mon C’mon, Mike Mills
The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
Swan Song, Todd Stephens
Together Together, Nikole Beckwith
Zola, Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Wild Indian
Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, Cicada
Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern
Fran Kranz, Mass
Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski, Pig
BEST EDITING
Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara
Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn
Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent, The Novice
Joi McMillon, Zola
Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang, Blue Bayou
Lol Crawley, The Humans
Tim Curtin, A Chiara
Edu Grau, Passing
Ari Wegner, Zola
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
Parallel Mothers
Pebbles
Petite Maman
Prayers for the Stolen
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD (Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)
Mass
Director: Fran Kranz
Casting Directors: Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin
Ensemble Cast: Kagen Albright, Reed Birney, Michelle N. Carter, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Breeda Wool
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD Given to the best feature made for under $500,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)
Cryptozoo
Jockey
Shiva Baby
Sweet Thing
This is Not a War Story
PRODUCERS AWARD (The Producers Award, now in its 24th year, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.)
Brad Becker-Parton , Pin-Chun Liu, Lizzie Shapiro
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD (The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 27th year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.)
Alex Camilleri, Luzzu
Michael Sarnoski, Pig