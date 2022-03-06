The shocking ending of Netflix's Pieces of Her explained

Netflix's latest thriller, Pieces of Her, arrived on the streaming platform on Friday and viewers have spent the weekend binge-watching the compelling series.

MORE: Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey reveals shocking news about season three

Toni Collette stars as speech therapist Laura in the eight-parter, which is filled with plenty of twists and turns. If you need a breakdown of what happened at the end of the series, then read on…

Loading the player...

WATCH: If you enjoy thrillers, why not try Netflix's The Woman in the House

Pieces of Her ending explained

At the beginning of episode eight, we see Jane on a phone call with Nick (Joe Dempsie). She tells him to leave her alone and in return, she'll "give him what she wants" and not testify. They agree to meet, but Nick then sends Jane a picture of her daughter Andy (Bella Heathcote), who is asleep in his house, alongside the message: "You should take better care of your daughter."

Nick then explains to Andy that he found her after she'd been in a car accident, failing to mention that he was the one who caused it. Andy criticises him for being violent towards her mother before she was born, to which Nick says that he didn't know Jane was pregnant.

MORE: Vikings: Valhalla star Louis Davison has a very famous family - and you'll definitely recognise them!

MORE: Is The Weekend Away worth the watch? Here's what fans think

Jane arrives with the briefcase filled with money and begins searching for something. We learn that Nick intended to use an audiotape as leverage against Jasper (David Wenham), who is recorded on the tape organising the stunt at the Oslo conference in an attempt to take Martin's place as CEO. Nick hopes to receive a pardon by using the tape as blackmail against Jasper, who is running for Vice President of the US.

The eight-part series was released on Netflix on Friday

Nick then questions Jane about what happened at the Oslo conference, telling her that he didn't provide Grace (Catherine McClements) with the gun to assassinate Martin Queller (Terry O'Quinn).

Andy begins to realise that it was Nick who was responsible for her car accident. She pushes a lantern from the table and tries to grab Nick's gun, but he shoots her in the arm and a fire from the lantern begins to break out in the cabin.

Jane then tackles Nick as he tries to get the tape, his gun slides underneath a cabinet and he exits the house. Jane manages to retrieve the gun and carries Andy out from the flames, then goes after Nick.

Toni Collette stars in the thriller

Jane holds a gun up to Nick and is about to shoot him before Andy convinces her to back down. The police arrive soon after.

At the police station, Andy learns that Charlie is dead while talking to Gordon (Omari Hardwick). Meanwhile, Nick is being interrogated by officers and Jane gives a statement. She finds Jasper in the reception and tells him that the tape has been destroyed in the fire. Deciding that they need to find out what Nick is telling his lawyer, Jasper says he'll take on the task.

After placing flowers at the diner where Betsy and Shelly were killed in the first episode, Andy meets up with Mike and they chat by the river. He thanks her for saving his life before telling her that he's driving up to Washington D.C. to speak with Internal Affairs about role in her case. He suggests that the two of them "grab dinner" when he passes back through in two days' time.

Bella Heathcote plays Andy

Back at home, Andy finds Jane clearing out her closest. Jane tells her then when she was "enraged" she would go to the beach and think, "What would Laura do?" Andy admits that she always thought it was her that had "done something wrong" when her mother was frustrated with Nick.

It's clear that Jane wishes that Andy hadn't stopped her from killing Nick but Andy tells her she did it for her and that she wants her to start living her own life.

MORE: 66 brilliant movies to watch on Netflix this week

Both of them return to their old hobbies - Jane with playing the piano and Andy with sketching. While drawing her mother and her two brothers from a photograph, she recognises the bag that her mother is holding and rewatches the tapes from the assassination. She realises that Grace and Jane had switched bags before going on stage.

In a flashback, we see that Jane approached Grace at the conference, telling her that her father was controlling and had tried to secretly abort her baby by drugging her. They switched bags.

Joe Dempsie plays Nick alongside Jessica Barden as Jane

Andy realises that while Grace's bag was checked by security, Jane's wasn't, which contained the gun. We also learn that Jasper Queller's team is still listening to Andy's phone conversations as she talks to Gordon.

Soon after, Jasper calls Jane and tells her that it will be soon be announced that he is the running mate for a presidential candidate. He also says that he found out what Nick said in his police interview and that he talked a lot about her, Oslo and "what she did". "I never understood you Jane but we are family. I can keep it quiet," he tells her, before saying that he will be in touch.

When Andy wakes up the following morning, her mother is not in the house. She quickly runs to the beach to find her facing the ocean. The pair walk down the shore together and the credits roll.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.