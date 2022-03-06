Why the ACM Awards has left some music fans venting their frustration

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

With not long to go until country music's biggest party rolls into Las Vegas, the Academy of Country Music Awards has found itself on the receiving end of some criticism from avid music fans.

The 2022 ceremony marks some big changes for the ACMs. Not only are they relocating to Sin City from Nashville, but this year also sees them move from a TV network to online as they become the first major music awards show to stream live globally after locking in an exclusive deal with Amazon Prime.

This does mean though that many fans hoping to tune into their local network to catch all the amazing performances and award winners will now have to pay to watch all the fun, with a monthly subscription for Prime Video costing $8.99.

After news of the history-making plans were revealed, there were some music lovers who took to social media to vent their frustrations over the changes.

"You're breaking MILLIONS OF YOUR FANS HEARTS not having the ACM AWARDS on one of the regular television stations!!! Not everybody has Prime Video!!!!!! We have been loyal followers of yours for a long time!!!!!!" exclaimed one disappointed fan on Facebook.

Kelly Clarkson will perform a tribute to Dolly Parton

A second said: "So disappointing that you would make this change to streaming instead of it being FREE!! Bad decision!!!!!" A third added: "But I think it stinks that it's not televised not fair... not everyone has access to Amazon prime video... nor can a lot of people afford it!"

However, there is a silver lining as those without Prime Video can sign up for a free 30-day trial and watch the ACMs in real time without commercial interruption.

And, if you don't want to be charged following the end of 30 days, you can simply cancel your membership but still enjoy the benefits of Prime until your free trial expires.

