Dancing on Ice viewers left 'incredibly upset' after quarter-final show

Dancing on Ice viewers were left "incredibly upset" following Sunday's quarter-final show, which saw Paralympian Stef Reid eliminated from the competition.

Stef and her skating partner, Andy Buchanan, faced the skate-off against Olympic BMX racer Kye Whyte and professional Tippy Packard before the judges chose to save Kye.

Stef found herself in the bottom two after performing a routine from Mack and Mable, which scored her a 36.5 out of 40 points from the judges. Despite giving an emotional performance while dancing to How Am I Supposed To Live Without You by Michael Bolton in the skate-off, the judges voted in favour of Kye, who danced an impressive routine to Sanctify by Years and Years.

Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment after Stef was voted off from the competition following the Torvill and Dean themed week. One person wrote: "Incredibly upset to see @AndyBuchananTV and Stef go tonight. Genuinely," while another added: "Disrespectful for not one of them to give Stef one vote."

Another viewer accused the judges of favouritism, tweeting: "The results really annoyed me tonight. Both are really brilliant but Stef and Andy were SO MUCH better in the skate-off. Judges are just picking favourites rather than basing the results off of the skating, ridiculous!!!"

Fans were disappointed after Sunday's vote-off

However, not all viewers were disappointed with the judges' decision on Sunday, with many happy to see Kye saved from elimination. One person tweeted: "Kye deserved to go through! He doesn't deserve to keep being in the skate-off," while another added: "Surprised the judges made the right decision for once #dancingonice."

A third person wrote: "Gutted for Stef, chuffed for Kye. Great skate-off from both. It's really tough at this stage #DancingOnIce."

Following her elimination, Stef told presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I've loved every moment. It's not something that I ever thought I'd be able to do."

Stef and Andy were the latest couple to leave the show

Embracing Andy in a hug, she added: "I can't thank you enough."

