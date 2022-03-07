The Ipcress File viewers have same complaint about episode one Joe Cole and Lucy Boynton star in the series

ITV's new spy drama, The Ipcress File, made its highly-anticipated debut on Sunday night and viewers have been taking to Twitter to make the same complaint about episode one.

The series, which is a reboot of the 1965 spy film, follows working-class sergeant Harry Palmer, who becomes a spy in order to avoid an eight-year stint in military prison.

Viewers who tuned in to watch the first episode became distracted by the style of camera angle used in the drama. One person took to Twitter, writing: "The Dutch Angle is a fine stylistic choice, but overuse starts to get painful," while another added: "Enough dutch angles already! Every now and then for emphasis is fine but not every shot."

A third person commented: "Do like the look and style of #ipcressfile although maybe just a tad too much Dutch angle, although I get why they shot a lot of it that way and they have captured the time period very well," while another defended the use of the camera shot: "Re Dutch camera angles, crew is paying respects to the cameraman who shot the film, Otto Heller. He used an over the shoulder technique."

Viewers were distracted by the use of Dutch camera angle

Viewers also seemed to be divided over the casting choice of Joe Cole, who takes the role of Harry Palmer - a part first made famous by Michael Caine in the 1960s.

Some fans of the original film felt that Joe was too young to be playing the character, despite being the same age as Michael when he shot the film. One person tweeted: "Not sure about the casting. Joe Cole looks too young for Harry Palmer."

Another viewer felt that Joe didn't live up to Michael's portrayal of the character, writing: "I love the film, and this is better than I expected. Joe Cole is no Michael Caine though. He doesn’t have the swagger or the charisma."

Viewers were divided over the casting of Joe Cole

However, many viewers also took to Twitter to praise the actor's compelling performance, with one person commenting: "I'm giving it a thumbs up. Joe Cole has achieved that cheeky chappy vibe," while another added: "Joe Cole is a fantastic lead."

