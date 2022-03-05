The Ipcress File: meet the cast of the new ITV spy drama Will you be watching the high-octane new spy thriller?

We love nothing more than a good TV drama, and brand new spy thriller The Ipcress File is one we can't wait to watch.

The new series, which is based on a best-selling novel of the same name and was first adapted for screens in the 1960s, looks like it's going to be an utterly gripping watch from start to finish and has a stellar cast too. So who will be starring in the show? Meet the cast below…

WATCH: The trailer for new spy thriller The Ipcress File is here

Joe Cole plays Harry Palmer

Taking on the lead role of convict turned spy Harry Palmer is Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole. After finding himself sentenced to eight years in a grim military jail in England, Harry is offered the chance to become a spy instead, using his clandestine networks and sharp eye to help the British army.

While Joe is best known for playing John Shelby in Peaky Blinders, he's also had starring roles in Gangs of London, Skins and leads the cast of the upcoming film One of These Days.

Lucy Boynton plays Jean Courtney

Bohemian Rhapsody actress Lucy Boynton plays fellow spy, Jean Courtney, whose fiancé actually believes she is a secretary. Her new mission with Harry will test her loyalty, her wits and her determination like no other.

Lucy got her start in TV over ten years ago, starring alongside Emma Watson at aged 13 in the BBC TV movie Ballet Shoes. Her more recent roles include Poirot movie Murder on the Orient Express, Netflix series The Politician and the Oscar-winning Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. She's also set to star in another Agatha Christie adaptation, Why Didn't They Ask Evans.

Tom Hollander plays William Dalby

BAFTA award-winning actor Tom Hollander stars as Major Dalby, the founder and chief of the new intelligence agency that Harry and Jean work for.

Viewers will recognise Tom from the movies Pride & Prejudice, The King's Man and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End as well as his countless TV roles.

Ashley Thomas plays Paul Maddox

Paul Maddox is an American CIA agent whose loyalties are not always clear. He appears at first to be assisting Dalby's organisation in its pursuit of a missing scientist, but as events progress, it starts to look as though he has another agenda.

The actor behind the role, Ashley Thomas, has previously starred in Top Boy, 24: Legacy and Them. He's also been cast in the upcoming new adaptation of Great Expectations.

